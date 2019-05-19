Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed in the KCWA - CSUB Roadrunner Bash held May 4 at East Bakersfield High School.
Seven of the 14 wrestlers placed with Reese Hart, Levi Hart and Noe Mesa winning their age group and weight class. Allison Willer earned second, while Jake Brown and Ryan Trigo received a third place trophy. Gabriel Mesa and Gabriel Cordova finished with fourth. Others competing but not placing were Kayden Gonzales, Marcus Coates, Phillip Coates, Andre Cordova, Myles Bega and Michael Brown.
On May 11, TVWC hosted its own tournament at Tehachapi High School.
“It was smaller than normal for KCWA tournaments, but tough competitors showed up,” said KCWA President Curtis Nelson.
Winning the Greco Division was Jake Brown at Bantam 45 pounds. Maddox Maclachlan and Michael Brown finished second and receiving third place were Kayden Gonzales, Andre Cordova and Allison Willer.
In the Freestyle completion, Jairdan Medina, Levi Hart, Reese Hart, Michael Brown and Noe Mesa were crowned champions. Runners-up were Marcus Coates, Phillip Coates, Myles Bega, Allison Willer, Jake Brown, Kayden Gonzales and Elijah Grave. Third place medalists were Bentley Folks, Ethan Gaston, Maddox Maclachlan, Gabriel Mesa and Gabriel Cordova. Andre Cordova finished the day in fourth place.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
