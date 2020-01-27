The Warrior wrestling squad recently hosted a South Yosemite League tri-meet duel with West and Bakersfield Christian, recording victories in multiple weight classes.
Opening up the competition was Elijah Bell in the varsity 195-pound division, who easily dispatched Johnathan Lwin from Bakersfield Christian with a pin at the 1:55 mark. Bell had a trio of three-point near falls and a two-point take down to go up 11-1 before recording the victory.
Elijah Graves also had a dominating win over Dawson Burger from Bakersfield Christian in the varsity 170-pound division, securing a two-point takedown before recording a pin at 1:17.
“We’re a small team this season but our athletes have really put in the effort to succeed,” said head coach Desi Lovenguth. “We have a great group and we’re certainly proud of them.”
In the junior varsity 143-pound division, Savannah Ledesma had a thrilling victory in the third period by recording a pin at 4:56 against Pauline Sixtos from West. Ledesma had a three-point nearfall and two-point takedown to go up 5-0 before the pin.
Elizabeth Partridge competed in the varsity 137 pound class, losing a highly-competitive match by a 10-5 score to Estella Magalmas from West but nearly pulled out a win after registering a three-point nearfall in the second period.
Both Partridge and Ledesma are making history for Tehachapi, establishing themselves as pioneer Lady Warriors among the wrestling ranks.
“Having these two ladies on the team has been wonderful,” added Lovenguth. “We would love for them to be the start of a trend of getting more girls to join wrestling. There has been a lot of growth for girls wrestling all over the state the past few years and a lot of opportunities for girls to compete.”
Also representing the Warriors was Augustine Soto (varsity 120 pounds), who had a pair of two-point takedowns in an 8-4 loss to Curtis Croften from West and Jon Medina (varsity 220 pounds), who fell by pin to Bryan Schuler from BCHS.
Highlights from earlier season matches included Partridge taking first place in the 143 pound division at a tournament in San Dimas, Jairden Medina taking first place at the Cotton Classic in Shafter at 106 pounds and Elijah Graves going 2-2 at ‘The Rig’ Tournament at Bakersfield.
Up next for Mountain Wrestling are the individual league championships, set to start this Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Independence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.