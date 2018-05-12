The CIF Central Section playoffs were announced over the weekend for the Division III girls softball games. Once again, Tehachapi receives the short stick in playoff seedings. Despite being co-league champions with Ridgeview and Independence with identical 11-4 records, the Lady Warriors received only a number-four seed in the playoffs, a full slot below where Max Preps predictions had them going into the seeding meetings.
Of course, Max Preps uses a sophisticated algorithm. I’ve dealt with the Central Section CIF office for years. Sophistication is hardly their strong suit. Somehow, Tulare Union, with one less victory than Tehachapi and a 6-4 mark, which was good for third place in their league, lands at the three seed.
Not a big deal, right? It’s just one spot. However, with the first-round “byes” handed out like Halloween candy, this means Tehachapi plays fifth-seeded Reedley in the “second” round, with the winner most likely going on the road to face top-seeded Dinuba in the semifinals.
The three-seed, well after Tulare Union’s meaningless bye, they will face Lemoore, then most-likely second-seeded Selma. They wouldn’t see the top team in the bracket until the championship. Amazing what one playoff spot can do for you.
Credit to the Lady Warriors for an outstanding season. They faltered a tad two weeks ago. With a chance to win the South Yosemite League title outright, they were swept in two games against Ridgeview. The Wolf Pack then went on to lose twice to Independence last week (who Tehachapi split with this season), while the Warriors managed to throttle West High twice as expected. That left three teams with identical 11-4 league records and a share of the league championship. The other two play at the Division II level in the postseason.
I don’t see inconsistency when I see those results. I see a competitive league where any team has a chance to beat another team on any given day, and that happened. Apparently, the CIF Central Section didn’t view it that way once again, and Tehachapi is limited most likely to just one home playoff game when they easily deserved two. But when you’re the farthest geographic city from the CIF office in Porterville, it’s hard to imagine getting a legitimate shake.
As far as the bracket goes, when will the Central Section stop playing this “everyone makes the playoffs” game? They handed out six byes in the first round. That means there are only two first-round games with a 15-team field. Eighth-seeded Liberty (Bakersfield) was 12-13 this season while their first-round opponent Kerman was 13-11-1.
To quote the infamous Jim Mora NFL press conference, “Playoffs? Don’t talk about Playoffs? You’re kidding me, I just hope we can win a game.” Winning is no longer a prerequisite to potentially winning a championship. My how times have changed.
On the Lady Warriors front, they were close a season ago to winning the Division III title and they possess all the tools to make that run a reality this season. They’re hitting .386 as a team, have only two seniors in their lineup and possess a team earned run average of 3.15, which in softball is pretty impressive. Their job is to focus on the next game, the next pitch and to disregard the injustice that went against them once again in the playoff seedings.
My job is to point out the inadequacy of the playoff structure, and hopefully spark some sort of change, although many of us in this business have had that fall on deaf ears for years. We’ll keep trying. My advice to the Lady Warriors: Just keep playing and show the folks in Porterville just where in the heck Tehachapi is. It seems like they’ve forgotten.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
