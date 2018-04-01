It’s April, which means it must be too early to start talking about Warrior Football right? Nonsense, I’d say April is the exact start of the ‘talking about football season,’ especially since the 2018 schedule was released last week. We’re less than five months away from kickoff, time to get up to speed.
At first glance, I would say this schedule makes a whole heck of a lot more sense than the one we saw the last few seasons. A few less CIF Southern Section powerhouses and a preseason balance that includes a few former South Sequoia League foes. For us old timers, who played and won championships in the SSL, it’s nice to see those contests, especially since we should still be in the SSL, but that’s another story for another day.
This year’s schedule however is plenty challenging. The Warriors will open early this season, on Aug. 17, against one of those former SSL squads, Wasco. The Tigers were 5-6 last season and were clobbered in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
Week two will be the attention-grabber as Tehachapi will travel to Bakersfield High School. The Drillers have asserted themselves continually as the class of the field in the Central Valley and head coach Paul Golla expects nothing less of his guys. The Drillers went through a sort of rebuilding year last season, going 6-6 at the varsity level with a challenging schedule, but they managed to make it to the second round of the Division I playoffs.
It will only mark the second time in history the Tehachapi Warriors have faced the varsity team from BHS. The last time was in 2001 when the 9/11 tragedy forced the cancellation of several games. With both teams searching for an opponent some weeks later, the Drillers and Warriors met at historic Griffith Field where BHS prevailed 14-6. Prior to that Tehachapi had always played either the BHS reserves squad or junior varsity team, that stopped in 1956.
It’ll be historic and potentially memorable when two of the most notable programs in Kern County meet on Aug. 24 at newly renovated Griffith Field. Good news is the Drillers will come to Tehachapi for the first time ever in 2019, should be standing room only. The weight on this matchup not lost on THS head coach Doug DeGeer.
“We have another challenging schedule this year, adding BHS to our preseason,” he said. “They are a top-notch program with a great coaching staff and an impressive history.”
Other teams on the preseason schedule include Taft on Aug. 31 at home and two road games to complete the non-league portion, at Highland on Sept. 7 and at Garces on Sept. 14.
“We are looking forward to playing some of our old SSL opponents like Wasco and Taft, both who we played so many competitive games against in the past. Highland and Garces are both strong teams and a great way to test our guys before league play starts,” Degeer said.
The Warriors will then take advantage of a bye week before opening South Yosemite League play at home against Independence on Sept. 28 and again the following week when they host Bakersfield Christian, a new-transfer into the SYL.
Other league games are at Golden Valley on Oct. 12 and at Ridgeview on Oct.r 19. Tehachapi will conclude their home regular-schedule hosting West on Oct. 26.
Despite getting rid of some Southern Section powerhouses like Burroughs and Paraclete this will be another challenging campaign for the Warriors. Add a program like Bakersfield Christian and their private school resources to the mix in the SYL and suddenly a third-straight league title for the Warriors gets a little more challenging.
Less than five months until kickoff, the work has started. The schedule is always the first part to putting a team on the field. With goals on their minds, games on paper and a whole lot of work to do, preparation for the 2018 is underway. With plenty of history reflected on the schedule, let’s hope in 2018 our Warriors can make some history as well.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
