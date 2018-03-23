I spoke before about my recent foray in the coaching world. After nearly 20 years of spending every college basketball season traveling with a team, I felt I needed something to fill the hoops void.
So, I did as any community-loving, able-minded person should do: I volunteered as a coach. I chose the 5th and 6th grade levels, partially because my nephew was on the team, and partially because I was hoping at that age they could grasp the basic concepts of organized basketball. Turned out to be a hung jury on that one, but at least we had fun.
We finished near the bottom of the league, but in a tight race for the middle of the pack. Not bad for a first-year coach who hadn’t figured out the underworld of youth sports, which is scout the best kids, ask their parents to be assistants and then get them on your team automatically. And the media thought the NCAA was corrupt. But I digress.
Winning should always be a goal. A coach who tells you that isn’t important isn’t fooling anyone. The kids show up and play to win. I had a great group that wanted to win, but they understood when and oftentimes why we didn’t. It was more about the lessons they would learn at this age to hopefully help carry them forward to the next level. At one point in the season I spoke to a player about adjustments the second time we faced a very good team. I told him I had made a mistake in the first matchup and set some things up wrong. He looked and me and said, “Sometimes you learn the best lessons from losing.” Teaching moment indeed.
I had some great coaches growing up, and some not so great ones. I’m hoping I fell in the middle for these kids. I don’t think there were any inspiring lessons I taught them, just some basics: do your job, help your team win and be responsible for where you’re supposed to be. If a kid missed practice, they didn’t start. Simple lessons in what happens at the upper levels. I’d be doing a disservice to middle school and high school coaches if I allowed talent to automatically overrule responsibility.
There was a lot of passion in my group. They enjoyed the game, they didn’t get too broken up about losing and they got better after every game and practice. Their passion rubbed off on me in a big way. I probably spent too much time arguing with officials over their lack of basketball intuition, but when my team came to the bench with red marks, poked eyes and they weren’t getting foul calls for it, I did what any leader should do. I attempted to make it right. The kids never disrespected the officiating. They knew my rules — they come to me, I go to the official. I was proud of that lesson and their show of respect despite their feelings to the contrary.
It felt good to see the game from the bench, or in my case from a standing position yelling instructions at my team. No matter what happened, however, after every timeout I shook all their hands and either complimented them on a few good plays, or we talked about getting better in a certain area. There was never a need to get angry at the kids. They were working too hard to stress about imperfections.
There wasn’t a participation trophy at the end, just some handshakes and thank yous to players and parents. They say teams often emulate their coaches, and I am an all-heart type of guy when it comes to competition. I’m proud to say they were too.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
