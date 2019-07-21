A great testament to any event, especially one that was done in the inaugural stage, is the verification it receives with an encore, a second showing if you will. That’s the case with the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Cornhole Tournament, which returns on Saturday, Aug. 3.
This event, started last year by the THS football coaches, will help support Boosters and the football program specifically. Last year it was sort of a last-minute idea that grew some legs with grassroots support, and at the end of the day raised quite a bit of money. The premise was simple: Invite the community, alumni, fans and former players for an afternoon of cornhole, beverage consumption, reminiscing and lots of trash talk. I mean, who could go wrong with a concept like that?
The inaugural tournament last year has now turned into the more polished and refined version in 2019, set to not only make a comeback but also host even more teams, provide an even better time and hopefully raise a record amount of money for our squad. Teams of two enter for $50 and play a double-elimination format; they can also buy themselves back into the tournament for $20 once they are eliminated, I know last season a couple of alums may have bankrolled the entire event thanks to their buy back generosity and unwillingness to except a loss. It was a profitable venture.
Teams are also encouraged to bring a cornhole set as well. This unique wrinkle allows you to occasionally play on your own personal set, and also creates an adaptable playing field. In the world of cornhole, we all know that not all sets are created equal, and it’s that ability, or inability to perform on an assigned set, that makes all the difference. Part of the fun last year was competing and adapting to different bounces of the boards or the materials used on the outside and the inside of beanbags and so on. We’re certainly not “pros” being broadcast on ESPN 2 late into the evenings, so playing on whatever is provided makes this event challenging, entertaining and as amateur as it gets. Perfect.
This event is 21 years of age and over and this year will be held at Benz-Visco Field, home of the Tehachapi Tomahawks. Last year’s inaugural event fit perfectly downtown at Central Park, but the expectation of a larger crowd and response from the community warranted the move to a bigger venue. Additionally, there will be a separate $3 parking fee as well, again a fundraiser, so let’s keep complaints to a minimum.
It was certainly a memorable experience in 2018 having the chance to compete against mostly fellow THS football alumni who were helping out our alma mater. As much as I and many others enjoyed that vibe, it is certainly open to anybody, ex-player or not, who wants to support the Warriors. We’re taking over an entire park for a reason; we want to see an increase in participation and extend the festivities to a new group that is interested in how this community can support our Warrior Athletics program.
Cornhole is a wonderful social game as well. You can’t help but strike up a conversation with the guy standing next to you, although he’s your competition, one can’t help but give their partner a hard time when they’re not carrying their weight either. Loyalty depends on how many points they have scored recently and nothing else. I’ve seen athletic programs host events like poker, bocce ball and golf tournaments, but I think here in Tehachapi, we’re more of the pseudo-sport, lawn game-with-a-beverage-in-your-hand type of town, so cornhole is our perfect fit.
Bring your teammate, your board if you have one and some money for entries, buy backs, food and drinks and get ready to have a great time while supporting an even better cause. Registration will be the day of the event, so get there by 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. start.
Year one was memorable and I, along with several others, are hoping year two is simply epic. See you on Aug. 3.
Corey Costelloe has covered NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.