When we finally shake the rain for good and can enjoy a proper baseball season locally, there will be a new twist this summer in the Tehachapi Mountains: professional baseball.
Recently, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District was approached by the Monterey Amberjacks, a second-year team in the independent Pecos League, about playing some of their “home games” in Tehachapi to help cut down on travel costs. If you are at all familiar with the Pecos League, you’ll understand that cost savings is the name of the game. The players are paid meager “salaries” (around $200 per month) and oftentimes pay their own travel expenses. Such is the nature of independent professional baseball and holding on to that big-league dream.
All players must be under 25 years old, cannot have a professional contract with any team and must live with a host family during the season. The goal of the Pecos League isn’t to get these guys into the Major League per say, just to get them a shot at a well-known independent league like the American Association, the Atlantic or the Frontier Leagues. It’s a league of dreamers, but that also makes it great.
The Pecos League expanded last season, adding four teams in California, taking over former California League cities like Adelanto and Bakersfield, which lost their affiliated minor league teams due to facility conditions, and then added others like California City and Monterey.
Recently, with league realignment, the new Western Division consists of those four teams with Monterey being the furthest away. So, to save a few travel miles and dollars, the Amberjacks needed a second home field, so Tehachapi was put on the list.
The Amberjacks will play all their Thursday night “home” games in Tehachapi’s West Park. Having conferred with TVRPD and touring the facility, the larger field used for senior league Little League contests will be their home. Should be interesting with a professional team playing on a Little League diamond, but that’s part of the lure of the Pecos League — teams playing at elevation and in small ballparks leads to lots of offense.
According to District Manager Michelle Vance, there will be a few changes made to the field. Specifically, the Amberjacks will bring in some temporary fencing so they can charge admission. The Amberjacks' website is proudly listing Tehachapi as their Thursday night home. Well, the schedule page says Tehachapi while the ticket page says “Tehchaphi.” I think I speak for us all when I say, we don’t mind you playing here, but at least spell our town correctly.
Spelling aside, apparently there is some interest in the league potentially expanding to a full-time Tehachapi franchise in the future. I mean California City has a team that plays at a similar field, so it’s not completely out of the question. Tehachapi’s awesome summer climate beats that of the High Desert and Bakersfield, plus with some great people most likely willing to open their home to this field of dreamers, I could see the Pecos League business model thriving here.
So, we’ll give it a shot this year, borrowing the Monterey Amberjacks every Thursday night from May 31 to July 19. General admission tickets are $10, probably money well spent to watch guys who certainly aren’t overpaid. So I’m sure you’ll get more than $10 worth of hustle and entertainment out of them.
For more information, visit Montereyamberjacks.com, and to see it for yourself, make a Thursday night out of it this summer. I know I will.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Commented