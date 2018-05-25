You’ll no doubt read over the next few weeks the impact the late Mayor Ed Grimes had on the community of Tehachapi through his work with local government. It was, however, his passion for local sports, specifically the Tehachapi Warriors, that led many to know him as "The Voice of the Warriors."
That voice was silenced last week when Ed Grimes, the father, grandfather, coach, announcer and booster, passed away at age 75. Like many, I will miss his voice, his humor, his unwavering support, his passion. I like many others will miss my friend.
Ed’s history with my family goes back more than 30 years, he was one of my brother’s Little League coaches, which was one of many local organizations Ed was actively involved with. He would often tell the story: “You know why I drafted your brother, right? Because I needed a little fat boy at catcher.” Cue the trademark smile and laughter. I’ll miss that as well.
In 2007, Ed surprised me with one of the greatest honors of my career. I was working for KERN radio and was the play-by-play announcer for the high school football game of the week. I made the broadcast schedule each year and was often at odds with my program director because I insisted that a Tehachapi Warriors game be on every year. He of course wanted larger Bakersfield schools, but I didn’t budge when it came to my Warriors.
It was especially thrilling getting the chance to come back home and call games from Coy Burnett Field, and 2007 was one of those years. When we arrived at the press box for setup, Ed told me, “I need you on the field at halftime.” But he wouldn’t say why. He told my broadcast partner, who smiled, a few more details, and said, “I’ll cover the halftime show.”
Come to find out it was one of Ed’s signature presentations. On my home field where I played high school football and with Ed on the microphone, I was honored with a Tehachapi helmet, shirt and a thank you from the Warrior Boosters. I’ll never forget Ed’s closing words on the PA system that night: “Corey we’re proud of your accomplishments, once a Warrior, always a Warrior.” I still have that helmet in my office today.
A former THS teammate of mine was at that game, home recently from serving the Army in the Persian Gulf. He kidded me for being honored on the field, pointing out that he, the war hero, was in the stands. I told him that it was all about who you knew, and I knew the mayor. Everyone knew the mayor.
Ed’s support never wavered in my career. Thanks to the popularity of social media I’d get the chance to post my happenings and career travels all over the United States on Facebook. I’d often receive a comment of support from Ed, usually ending with “love ya big guy.” I’ll miss those as well.
He was supportive when I changed career paths and moved back to Tehachapi and got to work with him more closely. “I love Tehachapi people running Tehachapi,” he often told me. Knowing my background, he also reminded me of his status as voice of the Warriors. “You know one day I want you to take over for me, but not yet.” I was honored to fill in for one game during the 2017 CIF playoffs and kidded him on how comfortable I felt in his chair. Should the opportunity be presented, I’ll proudly fill that role on a permanent basis at his wish.
A vocal champion of local athletes from baseball to football to track and field. He wanted to see success out of Tehachapi and was your biggest fan when that occurred.
The countless hours poured into many projects and organizations and especially his Tehachapi Warriors were hard to appreciate at the time, but now that he’s gone, the weight of his selfless nature is astounding.
I think I speak for most of us when I echo his sentiments from that night in 2007 as we send our friend on in his journey.
Ed we’re proud of your accomplishments; once a Warrior, always a Warrior.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
