It’s beginning to look a lot like rodeo season. I’ve mentioned before about my utmost respect and casual fanhood when it comes to professional rodeo. Whether it’s a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) event here in Tehachapi, something out of the area or the National Finals on television, the sport demands respect due to its heritage and grit.
As you can imagine in this day and age, pro rodeo is under attack from the same sorts that want to ban things like tackle football, ice cream and staying up past 11 o’clock. OK, that last part was an exaggeration, but these days I like to keep nonsense in the same pasture.
Last week I came across a letter to the editor in The Bakersfield Californian lamenting the start of rodeo season and calling for rodeo to go the way of the circus due to animal cruelty. The writer went as far as claiming that “rodeo is mostly just a detour for many animals on the way to the slaughterhouse” and that rodeo isn’t a true “sport.” Tough words from someone writing that letter from Oakland. Yes, that Oakland.
It drives most able-minded people mad that it is now acceptable to force your beliefs not only on the people around you, but the entire world. Come to find out, the writer, Eric Mills, is the director of the Bay Area-based Action for Animals, a nonprofit that’s been credited with “giving a voice to creatures that can’t speak for themselves.” He must have great conversations on their behalf.
It used to be if you didn’t like rodeos, you didn’t buy a ticket, but Mills feels it’s his place in the Bay Area to tell us in Kern County that we shouldn’t support this “macho exercise in domination.” His words. But ignorance erases rationale from his argument. I’m not here to change his mind. That’s not what I do, but I will defend the sport.
First, rodeo is not a detour on the way to the slaughterhouse for the animals involved. Yes, some are food to the uneducated eye, but good rodeo stock is a multimillion-dollar business. They’re cared for like athletes because rodeo contractors lease them out all over the nation.
Secondly, let me dispel Mills’ statement that “real working cowboys never routinely rode bulls or wrestled steers or rode bareback or practiced calf roping (babies!) as a timed event.” Well he’s right there, real cowboys didn’t time themselves, they earned a living, fed themselves and the world with those exact trades.
Bronc riding was born from breaking (training) horses, calf roping and steer wrestling to this day is an essential function of the branding process (I’ve done it and I wrestle better than I rope). Cutting horses are invaluable on the ranch, especially those that can cut quickly and change direction (barrel racing) while trying to manage a herd.
Bull riding isn’t necessarily a ranch function, but back in the cattle-driving days it brought cultures together on the Texas-Mexico border when Anglo and Hispanic ranchers often worked the herds beside one another. In essence, bull riding was the first incarnation of the United Nations.
Without the skill sets of rodeo, the West is never won. Even cities like Tehachapi never come to fruition if someone wasn’t willing to rope a calf, wrestle a steer, get on horseback and drive them down modern-day Curry Street to the rail yard for purchase and transport.
We owe rodeo a debt of gratitude for allowing us to appreciate many skills still being used in the cowboy profession today, and for the reminder about our history. As for Mr. Mills in Oakland, all we owe him is to keep buying rodeo tickets, while the animals graze on his pasture of nonsense and process it out the other end for what it truly is.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
