The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles this week in the Super Bowl, and this writer couldn't care less.
As previously mentioned, thanks to the wave of protests and disrespect for this nation and our flag this season, my NFL priorities were shifted. Staying at home on Sundays to watch games really didn’t matter anymore. I caught some throughout the season, but did far more productive things on Sundays. Come to my home; you’ll see my honey-do list was quite accomplished.
I was going to watch the Super Bowl, but then came news that the NFL denied an ad from American Veterans (AMVETS) in the game program that ended with the words “Please Stand.” The NFL claims they offered some suggested changes to the language but couldn’t come to an agreement with AMVETS before the deadline. What they forgot to mention was this same ad with this same language was already approved by the NHL and NBA for use in their All-Star Game programs.
The NFL has editorial control over their game programs. I get that. I’ve been in that business, but given the year they’ve had, this is flat-out censorship. When a spokesman responded with the following statement that the game program has "never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement,” it sealed my fate. I don’t do boycotts, but I have an American-born right of refusal.
I’ll do something else this Sunday. Maybe I’ll spend an extended period practicing the banjo, a hobby I’ve recently started. If I’m going to be frustrated it might as well be at my inability to form the proper chords and pick pattern and not at a multibillion-dollar league's ability to shun a great group like AMVETS.
The NFL went on in their statement to brag about their track record in “honoring the military and veterans with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game.” Exactly, another patronizing effort by the league to remind us how patriotic they are, at the same time defending players' right to protest, but denying a conflicting opinion in the game program. Double standard much?
I hope this Sunday when they show the obligatory shot of a combat unit in the Middle East watching the game from a remote outpost someone shows the camera their “social finger” or there are a bunch of empty seats. But then again, I won’t be watching to see that, and our military is far more professional than my juvenile mind.
It’s been a profits-over-people mentality for the NFL during this entire forgetful season. Ratings are down but ad revenues are up slightly. Much of this, however, is due to the robust economy one of their biggest critics, President Trump, has created. More revenue for companies equals more money to invest, and despite losing fans, the NFL is still a ratings juggernaut.
Being of the conservative mindset, my approach to the Super Bowl is simple. I don’t like it, therefore I won’t watch. I don’t subscribe to other political leanings which say, “If I don’t like it, you can’t either, nobody should watch, and we will chastise those that do.” That’s not my style. Call me old-fashioned. Watch the game if you so choose. I’m not a social crusader by any means.
I also have enough sense to know that my refusal to participate is not going to make a single dent in the ratings. It just feels right to me. Hopefully by next season this will all be sorted out. If not, I guess I can wait for Vince McMahon’s XFL to relaunch in 2020. But that’s a story for another day.
Corey Costelloe has covered NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.