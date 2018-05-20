When May rolls around, college baseball teams like to start counting dog piles, and not wins. That’s the case for the University of Antelope Valley Pioneers, who are one dog pile away from the NAIA National Championship.
Back in February I recapped my short return to the broadcast booth for the UAV Pioneers, a small, private university in Lancaster. I mentioned how impressed I was with their program, their talent level and their ability to beat some of the best teams in the nation. As was the case that day when they clinched a series-victory over then top-ranked Lewis-Clark State.
With the thousands of games and players I’ve watched or covered over the years and the knowledge I’ve picked up from the coaches I’ve worked with, I pride myself on having a decent knack for judging talent. After that series I mentioned I believed the Pioneers could contend for the National Championship.
I’m glad they made me look smart with their Cal-Pac Conference Championship and most recently their Regional Championship in Lincoln, Calif. It was that set of wins, including a winner-take-all finale win over William Jessup, that punched the Pioneers’ ticket into their first NAIA College World Series held this week in Lewiston, Id.
Head coach Jacob Garsez has built the foundation of a dynasty in just four seasons of existence. He’s not surprised that it has only taken this long to reach the pinnacle of NAIA baseball because as a program, this was established as a goal when they were founded in 2014, and here they are.
“The kids are very excited and we’re proud of them,” Garsez said about his squad. “We’ve been blessed with a lot of firsts this season and they’ve adapted to all of them.”
One of those firsts happens this week, in their first visit to the NAIA World Series. The top-10 remaining programs converge in Idaho for a double-elimination tournament to crown a national champion. The road isn’t going to be easy for UAV. Despite posting a 44-12-1 record, they’re the number-8 seed and will face 9th-seeded Reinhardt University (Ga.) in the first game. The winner gets the privilege of facing top-seeded Faulkner University (Ala.). Faulkner has been the top team in the nation ever since UAV took down Lewis-Clark back in February. Faulkner was 53-7 this season and went 20-4 in Southern State Conference play.
Beating teams like that, however, isn’t a new thing to Garsez’ Pioneers. As mentioned, that series back in Lancaster against Lewis-Clark was a turning point for his season. Not only did I get to see two very good baseball teams have at it, I saw the renaissance of the Pioneers that day.
“That series gave us a lot of confidence and we were a different team after that,” Garsez said. “We knew eventually our bats would come alive and they did. We just progressively got better in all areas of the game, especially with our pitching and taking advantage of our opponents on the bases."
In a few days this small program from Lancaster, barely out of its toddler-phase in terms of age, will take those skills and try to cash them in for one more dog pile, this time with the NAIA Baseball National Championship as the prize. They’ve worked all season at focusing on the task at hand. Whether that was trying to take down the top team in the NAIA back in February, or competing for the grandest prize, the Pioneers have earned their shot.
It’s been stressed to them all year, this time the nerves will be a little shakier, but based on their resume of work recently, nerves haven’t been an issue for UAV.
“Be in the moment and enjoy the experience” will be the final set of advice from their head coach.
And if all goes well, one more dog pile to cap it all off.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
