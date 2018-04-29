Jake Leiva spent his Tehachapi childhood like many boys, playing baseball and football while taking advantage of the sports offerings around him. However, there was one offering that ended up replacing all the others and is taking him to new national and international heights — BMX.
Having already traveled the world competing in a variety of BMX events, this 23-year-old Tehachapi native followed some friends out to Woodward West in Stallion Springs when he was 11 years old. The rest could potentially go down in BMX Dirt history when he competes in that event this summer at the X Games in Minneapolis, Minn.
BMX Dirt consists of four jumps set up on a downhill course ranging from 22 feet to 26 feet. The riders are judged based on tricks completed over the jumps and tricks executed. Leiva can also be found on the BMX Park course, where again riders are judged based on their tricks executed and landed inside a series of ramps, rails and concrete.
It’s BMX Dirt that Leiva excelled at recently during the Toyota Triple Challenge. Look him up online and you’ll see him land a Decade-to-360-Tailwhip in Arlington, Texas. No big deal, just a kid from Tehachapi doing something thought to be physically impossible on a BMX bike in front of AT&T Stadium. You don’t have to understand it to appreciate it. He won best trick that night as well and a spot at the X Games, the equivalent of the Olympics in the action sports world.
Speaking of the Olympics, that’s a possibility for Leiva, too. That other event he loves, BMX Park, is a new Olympic event in 2020. If he scores well enough in the upcoming “World Series” competitions, he could ride into Tokyo as a member of Team USA.
For now, his focus is on this Summer’s X Games, knowing these games are what makes action sports athletes — where so many legends like Tony Hawk, Shaun White, Travis Pastrana and Ricky Carmichael were brought into the mainstream over the course of several events.
“X Games is our biggest event for BMX. It’s something you shoot for the whole year, it’s the gold event and riding the X Games is World Class,” he said.
On July 20 and 21, the Tehachapi-native and still proud resident will take the national stage for his first X Games appearance. He’ll square off against 10 other competitors, and in a sport like BMX, competition has a different feel.
“In our sport yes, we all compete against each other but we’re all friends,” he said. “When it comes to game time, we’re against each other, but after that we’re a family.”
He and his new-found family have seen the world from a BMX seat. Imagine one morning waking up in the Tehachapi Mountains, and the next in the lavish landscapes of Dubai. It’s been a cultural perk for this young BMX professional to experience the world and the opportunities that started with a simple visit to our own Woodward West some 12 years ago.
Minneapolis won’t have the shine, luster and oil reserves like Dubai, but it will be holding the most-important commodity of Leiva’s career, an X Games medal. Then who knows, maybe an Olympic medal to follow in two years?
It’s not far-fetched for Jake Leiva to dream big, and for the rest of us to proudly support that dream. While he continues to land unbelievable tricks while airborne on a BMX bike, who’s to say he won’t be able to land the ultimate prizes in Minneapolis, and possibly Tokyo.
If he does that I’m sure we’ll all Decade-to-360-Tailwhip for joy. At least in our minds and from the safety of our couch.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
