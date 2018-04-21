I’m still patiently waiting for the day someone I personally know to crack the big leagues. I’ve known a few former players and swapped baseball stories. Nothing beats a good story from “the show,” as baseball players put it. But, I don’t have any active major leaguers in my contacts lists.
I was happy to read in a recent update in The Bakersfield Californian that I might be close to seeing that happen. During my time at Cal State Bakersfield, I had the chance to work with several players who were drafted. Many played a few seasons and reached the upper levels of minor league baseball before being released, and a few others continue that journey today.
Just before the start of the season a young man named Cael Brockmeyer was one of those “minor leaguers” sent as part of a big-league trade between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s now just a heartbeat from playing in Dodgers Stadium as he’s currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
We had a text message conversation about the trade and I told him I thought he was better off since the Cubs are pretty stocked up at catcher. We also joked that I would be at his first game at Dodgers Stadium and I’d even wear a Dodgers cap. For those who know my baseball tastes, wearing Dodgers blue is nothing short of an act of the Almighty himself.
There are a few others out there as well. Austin Davis is pitching in Triple-A for the Phillies organization. He spent a few years at CSUB and was a scout’s dream during his draft-eligible junior year, a big 6’5” kid who threw hard and was left-handed. They didn’t even mind that he had some control issues. They saw the tools he possessed, the tools we all knew he had. Again, he’s just a breath away from being a relief pitcher in the big leagues. It would be a long journey concluded for him as well.
Recently, David Metzgar, who was an infielder on the 2015 WAC Championship team, was profiled in the Yankees organization as an undrafted-player-made-good story. Talk about longshot of longshots. He got a contract after his senior season, made a splash in rookie-level ball and is now getting his shot in Single-A for the Yankees.
His former coach recently commented on a Facebook post saying, “When he plays his first game in Yankee Stadium, I’ll be the first in line.” I quickly responded, “I won’t be far behind.” Some kids leave such an impression on you that you’re willing to fly across the country to see them finish a dream.
While seeing one of those guys playing in Major League Baseball would be a fun bucket list item for a recovering baseball announcer like me, I’m continually amazed by the accomplishments of many of the young men I’ve had the pleasure of working with.
There are those who are now businessmen, coaches, marketing gurus and just great old-fashioned family men. One even runs one of the most successful restaurants right here in Tehachapi. Stop in sometime and ask him to tell you the story about hitting a home run against the top draft pick in the 2011 Major League Draft. Then come to me and get the exciting version, because he’ll be too humble to embellish.
So, while my wait for a bona fide big leaguer continues, I’m reminded of all the off-the-field success stories I’ve had the chance to witness. It’s then that I realize while knowing that person on the baseball card would be great, I wouldn’t trade that for the lot of well-rounded individuals I had the pleasure of watching go from college kids to amazing people.
Those are the stats that matter and won’t fit on the back of a trading card.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
