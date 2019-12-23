Did you have the relative that used to send the annual Christmas letter? Maybe you’re that person yourself, you know the letter that was sent out around the holidays to the entire family recapping the year of that household? Usually it came with a Christmas card or new photo of said family.
Times have slightly changed, some people might still send this letter or just email blast their entire family with that annual update. I always enjoyed those from relatives, especially catching up on the hijinks of my cousins throughout the year.
I attempted a few times to do it myself but never managed consistency as I grew up and built a household of my own. So, this year I thought, maybe a Christmas letter of sorts to the readers recapping my own little year in sports? Why not, it’s the holidays.
Dear Readers,
I’ll start by saying 2019 was noteworthy. I completed a full basketball season as public address announcer for the boys and girls varsity basketball teams. Got to witness history as our Lady Warriors not only won the South Yosemite League title for the first time but hosted and won a CIF State Playoff game right here in Tehachapi. Come to find out that accomplishment has been immortalized in the Warriors’ trophy case, complete with some of my writing. Hey, I finally made the trophy case at THS and not through my athletic ability. I’ll take it.
There was certainly some disappointment in seeing the football program struggle top to bottom for the second consecutive season. Legendary coach Vince Lombardi once said, “Winning is a habit, unfortunately, so is losing.” I know which habit we’re certainly used to around these parts and I am optimistic that the former will reign supreme once again. I believe we all have a part to play in that assurance. If you’re wondering how you can help, let me know and we can talk.
Somehow the folks at the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association convinced me to hop on the back of a bull during their 4th of July ‘Bad Bulls’ event. My pal might have been a small tyke but it sure didn’t matter when I hit the ground. Thanks again for the experience TMRA but I am officially retired from exhibition rodeo stunts.
I was fortunate to return to auto racing for an evening reuniting with many of my former Mesa Marin Raceway coworkers at the new Kern County Raceway Park for the October Classic. I had a great time covering the NASCAR West and SRL Southwest Tour Series and catching those unique sights and sounds nearly 15 years since they went silent on a regular basis for yours truly.
I was very proud to assist the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club in rebuilding the organization and attracting new sponsors and members that allow the Boosters to provide for the needs of the student athletes at Tehachapi High School. I’m happy to report that in 2020 you will see a return of a lot of old Booster favorites, so stay tuned. We’re all excited to re-engage the community in these events and traditions that set Tehachapi apart.
I guess my most proud memory of the year will come this week, when I experience another 'first Christmas' for my youngest son and we present to my three year old his first baseball glove and bicycle (don’t worry he can’t read yet). It’s those types of things that matter most this time of year, it’s the reason you sent out the annual Christmas letter in the first place.
So, from my real family to my reader family, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Corey Costelloe has covered NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.