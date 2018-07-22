As we rapidly approach the beginning of another athletics season for Tehachapi High School, the efforts of the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Club are starting to take shape. With that in mind, I am fully on board.
The Booster Club at Tehachapi High School has a storied history of support for many programs. Like any organization run by volunteers, the impact of their efforts depends on the quality of individuals who participate. Many of those are parents and they do an outstanding job while their kids are in school, then naturally as they graduate, they step back. Many times, that means the Boosters organization must reset and momentum is put on hold until the next batch of volunteers are up to speed.
While parental involvement is critical, I think it's also time some of us without kids in the program start getting involved as well. Lord willing my son will be one of those kids on the field, but not for another 15 years or so. But that doesn’t mean I will wait to get involved.
Tehachapi High School competes at a disadvantage these days due to the size of schools they compete against, in much-larger school districts with more resources. We can all help close that gap by supporting both the fundraising efforts of the Boosters Club and the events they host.
Those efforts are underway with the 2018-19 Membership and Green Seat Drive on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Coy Burnett Stadium from 8 to 11 a.m. This event is open to returning green seat holders as well as those looking to purchase a membership and green seats for the 2018 football season. It will also be your first chance to see the Warrior Football program in action as they host a green and white inter-squad scrimmage with varsity at 8 a.m. followed by the junior varsity and freshmen teams.
That afternoon at 1 p.m. the Warrior Boosters are starting something new, a Cornhole Tournament at Central Park. This event is reserved for adults 21 and older and is $40 per team. With the popularity of the backyard sport on the rise — heck, it can even be seen on ESPN these days — a fun event like this is a creative way to raise some funds.
There are several organizations across the country touting championships and pro Cornhole tours these days. I mean, who can’t respect a pseudo-sport in which competitors oftentimes wear cutoff sleeves and are sponsored by sausage companies and hunting outfitters? We often discuss the decline of the American sports scene. Maybe this could be our sports savior?
There won’t be any live television or even sponsorships at the Warrior Boosters Cornhole Tournament on Aug. 4, but just maybe we’ll all help toss some bean bags and some money the Boosters’ way. Find your best partner and I’ll see you on the court, or field. I’m actually not sure how they refer to the Cornhole competition area.
Event registration and payment will be at the event and you can get updated information about Warrior Boosters’ events and meetings by following their official "Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club" Facebook page or their website, www.thsboosters.com.
I hope you will join me in not only supporting the events and efforts of the Warrior Boosters but getting involved as well. Taking care of our own is a tradition unlike any other in this community. Why be a part of the “someone should do something” crowd; start being a part of the “how can I help” group? It’s far more effective and gratifying then simply hoping for change. Let’s all go be an active part of it starting with this new and exciting season.
I can’t wait.
Corey Costelloe has covered the NCAA, professional and local sports for more than 20 years as a reporter and broadcaster. A THS graduate, he now resides and works in Tehachapi. He can be reached at corey.costelloe@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
