Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club sent 6 wrestlers to the 2018 Calif. Kids Folkstyle Championships on March 17 and 18 in Fresno. Earning his way to a third-place finish and getting his California Bear Trophy was Novice age group 117 pounder Michael Murillo.
“Michael lost a close semi-final match but battled back to get on the podium,” said Coach Curtis Nelson.
Jairdan Medina had a long day of matches in the Middle School, 80-pound division and was able to place 5th. “Jairdan lost an early match but kept coming up with the wins to stay in the tournament,” said Coach Gabe Medina.
Others competing were; Kayden Gonzales, J.P. Archuleta, Cayden Castrellon and Elijah Graves.
TVWC continues to win medals in the KCWA Freestyle season, competing March 24 at Ridgeview High School. Rookie Division Gabriel Mesa and Schoolboy Division Levi Hart placed first. Kayden Gonzales, Intermediate, and Page Hatfield, Junior Division, finished second.
Myles Bega, Rookie; Jake Hatfield, Intermediate; Reese Hart, Novice, and Monique Martinez, Cadet, ended the day with third place medals. Other TVWC wrestlers competing were Elijah Perry, Ryan Trigo, Isaac Perry, Troy Martinez, Isaiah Perry and Ezekiel Perry.
“Many of them are first year wrestlers and for some this was their first tournament,” said Coach Adrian Hart. “We are thrilled to have so many girls competing,” added Hart.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
