Tehachapi High School's FIRST Robotics Team, the Cyber Penguins, has won the highest regional award at the Las Vegas Regional Competition held March 21-24 and will head to the first World Championships in Houston, Texas, in mid-April, said a news release.
At the World Championships, the team (and their robot) will compete with hundreds of other teams from around the world in this multi-day engineering extravaganza.
In addition to the competition, students will also get the chance "to meet representatives from colleges and future employers that are looking for people just like them, says the team's GoFundMe page. "They will also get a behind the scenes tour of the robotics lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston!"
But before they head to Texas, the team has to raise the funds first. The team is looking to raise $10,000 for registration fees, airfare, hotel accommodations and transportation. If you would like to donate, head to GoFundMe.com.
At the Vegas competition, the Cyber Penguins earned the Chairman's Award, the most prestigious award that honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and that best embodies the purpose and goals of first place.
A news release says participation in the first Robotics Competition fulfills the core tenet of the vision of the Cyber Penguins: "through hands-on exposure to STEM, students become critical thinkers, skilled technicians, and leaders of innovation."
The Cyber Penguins have had long-standing outreach events in Tehachapi, including week-long LEGO summer camps for local students; the Super Science Saturday Expo in November; elementary programs, including the Hour of Code for every elementary school in Tehachapi; and their Junior Robotics program, which offers students from first through eighth grade access to age-appropriate competitive robotics programs free of charge through a variety of venues each Fall.
