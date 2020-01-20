Tehachapi resident Stephen Allen Miller, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at Wood Family Funeral Service from 4 to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 at Country Oaks Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
