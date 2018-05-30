Colleges I was accepted to: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona, UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, UC Davis, and San Diego State University.
College I am attending next year: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Why I chose that college: I chose Cal Poly for its exceptional engineering programs and its hands-on approach to learning.
My planned major: Mechanical engineering
My life plan: I plan to join Navy Officer Candidate School after college. In the Navy, I intend to pursue becoming a SEAL.
My greatest accomplishment during high school: I would say fulfilling my goal of being the valedictorian was my greatest achievement at THS. From freshman to senior year, the race facilitated good grades for me and my competitors, ultimately helping us earn college acceptance for our desired degrees. “Iron sharpens iron,” my dad always says.
What I will miss most about THS: I am going to miss the friends I made during my four years at THS, both my fellow students and teachers/faculty.
The biggest challenge I overcame at THS: One aspect of high school I enjoyed a lot was sports, particularly swim and cross-country. I loved the challenges I faced and progress I made throughout my four years of swim and two years of cross-country, and I am happy to have ended on both teams as a leader.
