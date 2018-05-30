Colleges I was accepted to: I only applied to Boise State.
College I am attending next year: Boise State University.
Why I chose that college: I choose this university because my sister went there, it has an amazing nursing program, I received generous scholarships and there are amazing hospitals at which to be an intern.
My planned major: Nursing
My life plan: I plan to get my doctorate in nursing after specializing in anesthesiology and become a nurse practitioner. I will continue my marathon running internationally. I plan to do Doctors Without Borders.
My greatest accomplishment during high school: Becoming editor-in-chief of the yearbook.
What I will miss most about THS: I will miss yearbook and my wonderful aerobics class. I will also miss all of my friends who have been there for me.
The biggest challenge I overcame at THS: Not knowing anyone before high school after coming from private school and trying to make new friends in my new environment.
What I'd like to add: I love helping people and that's why I want to be a nurse. My mom got breast cancer when I was in the third grade and fought through it to later be diagnosed with lymphedema because of her cancer treatment and has been battling it ever since with frequent trips to the emergency room. I love my family, and I want to help others who fear for the health of those they love to feel safe and secure.
