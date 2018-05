My dad (Dan Chartier) and I (Matt Chartier) went fishing at Brite Lake on April 27 and the fish are biting even harder out there than on Fishing Derby Day. We caught both our limits of five in 1 hour and 5minutes on green powerbait on the rocks with a 3-foot leader. There are still plenty of fish out there. Fish ranged between 1.25 pounds and 4.01 pounds. Amazing time out there!