This year, Tehachapi Community Theater celebrates its 50th anniversary with 50 years of creative people planning, rehearsing, singing and joyfully presenting plays and musicals for the entertainment of the community. For many years, TCT continuously presented wonderful theater in such places as Wells Auditorium, Tehachapi Academy of Performing Arts, the Stallion Springs Community Center, Mama Hillybean’s Coffee House (now Red House BBQ) and even Jacobsen Middle School.
It was Dec. 6, 2008, when the ribbon-cutting took place for the BeeKay Theatre, and during that month, TCT opened the theater with the musical “Oliver.” This wonderful, rebuilt venue has become a beautiful, comfortable and prestigious venue to be the home for all of TCT’s productions.
Having a home has allowed TCT to be focused on bringing a variety of the most interesting plays to Tehachapi with an emphasis on finding the best cast, crew and creative talents to enhance each experience. The mission statement for TCT is “to serve our culturally diverse community with quality live theater for adults, teens and children; to provide dynamic personal development opportunities for all ages through productions, classes and workshops; to actively support other performing arts and to contribute to the health and vibrancy of downtown Tehachapi through the operation of the historic BeeKay Theatre.”
The next season will include such productions as the musical comedy "Nunsense," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," "Trip to Bountiful" and "Little Women" (not necessarily in that order).
The BeeKay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St. in downtown Tehachapi. For more information, visit tctonstage.com.
