Bicycling
The Tehachapi area is a bicyclist's paradise with numerous trails as well as scenic byways and terrain ranging from flat to grueling. A number of efforts exist to expand on the trail system to eventually connect most of the region. The website of the Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association, www.tehachapitrails.com, provides extensive information about local trails.
Camping
Whether bringing along your home on wheels, or roughing it, Tehachapi offers a variety of facilities for campers including:
Brite Lake
Brite Lake is open year-round for day use, camping and fishing. Passes are now available at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District office, located at 490 W. D St. Season passes are available, as are day-use boat launching passes. A dump station is available for RVs.
Overnight camping is also available with 12 sites providing water and electric hook-ups. Dry camping is also available. TVRPD does not take reservations for camping; first-come, first-serve. There are also three picnic pavilions available for group picnicking. Reservations and payment of rental fees must be made one week in advance for group pavilions.
For more information call 661-822-3228 or visit www.tvrpd.org.
Indian Hill Ranch RV Park & Campground
Indian Hill offers 37 full hook-up RV sites, 50 and 30 amp electric service, paved access and pull-through parking. Propane, laundry and mail service are available as well. For more information, call 661-822-6613 or visit www.indianhillranch.com.
Rankin Ranch
This 31,000-acre ranch has been family owned and operated since 1863. They opened their picturesque property to the public in 1965 and have been warmly welcoming guests ever since.
Ranch activities such as hiking, fishing and horseback riding are available, as are amenities that include cabins, home-cooked meals and swimming pool access. Kids programs, hay-wagon rides and barbecues make it a favorite for all ages. For more information, call 661-867-2511 or visit www.RankinRanch.com.
Mountain Valley RV Park
Located adjacent to Mountain Valley Airport, this park is open year-round. Twenty-seven sites with hook-ups (water and electricity), dump station. Raven's Nest Sandwich Shop, Skylark North Glider Port, rides and lessons available. For more information, call 661-822-1213 or visit www.skylarknorth.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Park
The park is 8 miles southwest of Tehachapi, located on the southern side of Highway 58 between Mojave and Bakersfield. Woody's Peak (elevation, 7986 feet) overlooks the park from its dominion in the Tehachapi Mountains, the dividing line between the San Joaquin Valley and the Los Angeles Basin. Activities include:
Hiking: nature awareness on the Nuooah Nature Trail / www.kerncounty.com/gsd/parks/nuooah.aspx
Camping: 61 family campsites and two group facilities - Tehachapi Mountain Camp and Sierra Flats
Equestrian trail riding: A 10-horse corral lies adjacent to the Horseshoe Campground
For more information, call Kern County Parks and Recreation at 661-868-7000 or visit www.kerncounty.com/gsd/parks/tehachapi.aspx.
