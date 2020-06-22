Tehachapi offers a wide variety of independently owned restaurants ranging in atmosphere from casual to fine dining. Not to the exclusion of popular national brands, the area hosts unique restaurants known around the country, while other spots remain local secrets. Tehachapi is also home to award-winning wineries with welcoming tasting rooms, and an independent brewery with a selection of craft beers.
Baskin-Robbins
785 Tucker Road, Suite E
661-822-3496
Bean Me Up Xpresso
20001 W. Valley Blvd.
661-670-9050
Bear Valley Country Market & Grill
26900 Bear Valley Road
661-821-3124
Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon
1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-7272
Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine
1121 W. Valley Blvd.
661-823-1199
Bobby Salazar’s
401 Steuber Road
661-823-4922
Burger King
620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1897
Burger Spot
208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-3145
Carlos’ Donuts
20011 Valley Blvd.
661-809-8936
(The) Coffee Mill
120 S. Mill St.
661-822-6455
Del Taco
645 Tucker Road
661-823-9442
Denny’s
9000 Magellan Drive
661-823-7380
Dog House Saloon
777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4200
Domingo’s Bar & Grill
20416 Highway 202
661-822-7611
Domino’s Pizza
1121 Valley Blvd.
661-822-3444
Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant
840 Tucker Road
661-822-5366
Downtown Yogurt Junction
117 E. F St.
(no phone listed)
Frosty King
20651 Highway 202
661-822-1943
Gracian’s Grill
860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4016
(The) Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
807 Tucker Road
661-822-9137
Henry’s Cafe
550 Tucker Road
661-822-0732
Hungry Howie’s Pizza
675 Tucker Road
661-822-1000
Ichiban
675 Tucker Road
661-822-9888
Jack in the Box
801 Tucker Road
661-822-1316
Jake’s Steakhouse
213 S. Curry St.
661-822-6015
Johnny’s Take & Bake
807 Tucker Road, Suite C
661-822-9596
Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant
128 E. F St.
661-822-7533
Keene Cafe
Highway 58 – Exit #139, Keene
661-823-7010
Kelcy’s Cafe
110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4207
Kelley’s Cafe
20424 Brian Way
661-822-1608
King of Siam (Thai)
760 Tucker Road
661-823-9977
Kohnen’s Country Bakery
125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite D
661-822-3350
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
108 S. Green St.
661-822-5506
Linda’s Cakes & Things
(phone only) 661-972-4361
Little Caesar’s Pizza
815 Tucker Road, Suite A
661-822-6666
Local Craft Beer
365 Enterprise Way, Suite G
661-822-2337
McDonald’s
795 Tucker Road, 661-822-0948
2900 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center
Midori Sushi
414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1216
Mill Street Kitchen (catering)
208 S. Mill St.
661-827-7558
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store
25000 Bear Valley Road
661-821-0924
Mulligan Room
(Bear Valley Springs Association location)
29541 Rolling Oak Drive
661-821-4107
Oak Branch Saloon and The Oaks Restaurant
29500 N. Lower Valley Road
661-821-5521
Old Towne Pizza
20430 Brian Way, #5
661-822-3558
Papa’s House
Stallion Springs
27821 Stallion Springs Drive
661-823-9326
P-Dubs Brew Pub
20700 South St.
661-823-4766
P-Dubs Grille & Bar
Stallion Springs
27725 Stallion Springs Drive
661-823-7777
Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant
200 S. Green St.
661-822-1900
Perfetto Italian Restaurant
209 S. Green St.
661-822-1711
Primo Burger
118 E. F St.
661-823-7202
Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport
16334 Harris Road
661-822-5267
Red House BBQ
426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-0772
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon
20717 South St.
(No working phone number listed)
Sonic Drive-In
1040 W. Valley Blvd.
661-822-9099
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co.
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
Starbucks Coffee
300 Tucker Road, 661-822-0573
785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons
SteamPunk Cafe & Grill
20324 W. Valley Blvd.
661-823-4469
Subway
655-A Tucker Road
661-823-7075
2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center
Taco Bell
1098 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-7033
Taco Samich
211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-8947
Tea Donuts
807 Tucker Road
661-825-5005
TehachaPie
208 S. Mill St.
661-827-7558
Thai Hachapi
119 E. F St.
661-823-4891
The Shed's Soul Kitchen
333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-8333
TK’s Pizza & Pasta
604 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-8366
Triassic Vineyards
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar
695 Tucker Road
661-822-8220
Village Grill
410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1128
