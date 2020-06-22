Tehachapi offers a wide variety of independently owned restaurants ranging in atmosphere from casual to fine dining. Not to the exclusion of popular national brands, the area hosts unique restaurants known around the country, while other spots remain local secrets. Tehachapi is also home to award-winning wineries with welcoming tasting rooms, and an independent brewery with a selection of craft beers.

Baskin-Robbins

785 Tucker Road, Suite E

661-822-3496

Bean Me Up Xpresso

20001 W. Valley Blvd.

661-670-9050

Bear Valley Country Market & Grill

26900 Bear Valley Road

661-821-3124

Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-7272

Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine

1121 W. Valley Blvd.

661-823-1199

Bobby Salazar’s

401 Steuber Road

661-823-4922

Burger King

620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1897

Burger Spot

208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-3145

Carlos’ Donuts

20011 Valley Blvd.

661-809-8936

(The) Coffee Mill

120 S. Mill St.

661-822-6455

Del Taco

645 Tucker Road

661-823-9442

Denny’s

9000 Magellan Drive

661-823-7380

Dog House Saloon

777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4200

Domingo’s Bar & Grill

20416 Highway 202

661-822-7611

Domino’s Pizza

1121 Valley Blvd.

661-822-3444

Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant

840 Tucker Road

661-822-5366

Downtown Yogurt Junction

117 E. F St.

(no phone listed)

Frosty King

20651 Highway 202

661-822-1943

Gracian’s Grill

860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4016

(The) Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

807 Tucker Road

661-822-9137

Henry’s Cafe

550 Tucker Road

661-822-0732

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

675 Tucker Road

661-822-1000

Ichiban

675 Tucker Road

661-822-9888

Jack in the Box

801 Tucker Road

661-822-1316

Jake’s Steakhouse

213 S. Curry St.

661-822-6015

Johnny’s Take & Bake

807 Tucker Road, Suite C

661-822-9596

Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant

128 E. F St.

661-822-7533

Keene Cafe

Highway 58 – Exit #139, Keene

661-823-7010

Kelcy’s Cafe

110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4207

Kelley’s Cafe

20424 Brian Way

661-822-1608

King of Siam (Thai)

760 Tucker Road

661-823-9977

Kohnen’s Country Bakery

125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite D

661-822-3350

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant

108 S. Green St.

661-822-5506

Linda’s Cakes & Things

(phone only) 661-972-4361

Little Caesar’s Pizza

815 Tucker Road, Suite A

661-822-6666

Local Craft Beer

365 Enterprise Way, Suite G

661-822-2337

McDonald’s

795 Tucker Road, 661-822-0948

2900 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center

Midori Sushi

414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1216

Mill Street Kitchen (catering)

208 S. Mill St.

661-827-7558

Moessner Farm Cafe & Store

25000 Bear Valley Road

661-821-0924

Mulligan Room

(Bear Valley Springs Association location)

29541 Rolling Oak Drive

661-821-4107

Oak Branch Saloon and The Oaks Restaurant

29500 N. Lower Valley Road

661-821-5521

Old Towne Pizza

20430 Brian Way, #5

661-822-3558

Papa’s House

Stallion Springs

27821 Stallion Springs Drive

661-823-9326

P-Dubs Brew Pub

20700 South St.

661-823-4766

P-Dubs Grille & Bar

Stallion Springs

27725 Stallion Springs Drive

661-823-7777

Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant

200 S. Green St.

661-822-1900

Perfetto Italian Restaurant

209 S. Green St.

661-822-1711

Primo Burger

118 E. F St.

661-823-7202

Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport

16334 Harris Road

661-822-5267

Red House BBQ

426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-0772

Savannah’s Old Town Saloon

20717 South St.

(No working phone number listed)

Sonic Drive-In

1040 W. Valley Blvd.

661-822-9099

Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co.

26877 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-9233

Starbucks Coffee

300 Tucker Road, 661-822-0573

785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons

SteamPunk Cafe & Grill

20324 W. Valley Blvd.

661-823-4469

Subway

655-A Tucker Road

661-823-7075

2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center

Taco Bell

1098 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-7033

Taco Samich

211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-8947

Tea Donuts

807 Tucker Road

661-825-5005

TehachaPie

208 S. Mill St.

661-827-7558

Thai Hachapi

119 E. F St.

661-823-4891

The Shed's Soul Kitchen

333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-8333

TK’s Pizza & Pasta

604 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-8366

Triassic Vineyards

24627 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-5341

Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar

695 Tucker Road

661-822-8220

Village Grill

410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1128

