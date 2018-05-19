Tehachapi has the unique distinction of offering a wide variety of locally owned dining establishments ranging from casual to fine dining, in addition to a number of nationally known restaurants. Tehachapi also offers award-winning wineries that feature tasting rooms and a handcrafted brewery with a selection of unique brews.
AmeriMexiCa
Inside the Shell Station
107 S. Mill St.
Baskin-Robbins
785 Tucker Road, Suite E
661-822-3496
Bean Me Up
20001 W. Valley Blvd.
661-670-9050
Bear Valley Country Market & Grill
26900 Bear Valley Road
661-821-3124
Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon
1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-7272
Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine
1121 W. Valley Blvd.
661-823-1199
Bobby Salazar’s
400 Steuber Road
661-823-4922
Burger King
620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1897
Burger Spot
208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-3145
Carlos’ Donuts
20011 Valley Blvd.
661-809-8936
Chester's Chicken
400 Steuber Road
661-823-4922
Cinnabon
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Travel Center
661-823-1049
Del Taco
645 Tucker Road
661-823-9442
Denny’s
9000 Magellan Drive
661-823-7380
Dog House Saloon
777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4200
Domingo’s Bar & Grill
20416 Highway 202
661-822-7611
Domino’s Pizza
1121 Valley Blvd.
661-822-3444
Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant
840 Tucker Road
661-822-5366
Downtown Yogurt Junction
117 E. F St.
(no phone)
Dunkin’ Donuts
540 Tucker Road
661-822-1418
Frosty King
20651 Highway 202
661-822-4016
Gold Mountain Sports Tavern
20601 Highway 202
661-823-4615
Gracian’s Grill
860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4016
Henry’s Cafe
550 Tucker Road
661-822-0732
Hungry Howie’s Pizza
675 Tucker Road
661-822-1000
Ichiban
675 Tucker Road
661-822-1000
Jack in the Box
801 Tucker Road
661-822-1316
Jake’s Steakhouse
213 S. Curry St.
661-822-6015
Johnny’s Take & Bake
807 Tucker Road
661-822-9596
Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant
128 E. F St.
661-822-7533
Keene Cafe
Highway 58 – Exit #139, Keene
661-823-7010
Kelley’s Cafe
20424 Brian Way
661-822-1608
King of Siam (Thai)
760 Tucker Road
661-823-9977
Kohnen’s Country Bakery
125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-3350
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
108 S. Green St.
661-822-5506
Linda’s Cakes & Things
(phone only) 661-972-4361
Little Caesar’s Pizza
815 Tucker Road, Suite A
661-822-6666
Local Craft Beer
365 Enterprise Way, Suite G
661-822-2337
McDonald’s
795 Tucker Road, 661-822-0948
2900 E. Tehachapi Blvd, Love’s Travel Center
Midori Sushi
414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1216
Mill Street Kitchen (catering)
208 S. Mill St.
661-827-7558
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store
25000 Bear Valley Road
661-821-0924
Mulligan Room
Bear Valley Springs
29541 Rolling Oak Dive
661-821-4107
Noble Roman’s Pizza
401 Steuber Road
661-823-4922
Oak Branch Saloon
Bear Valley Springs
29500 N. Lower Valley Road
661-821-5521
Old Towne Pizza
20430 Brian Way, #5
661-822-3558
Papa’s Restaurant
27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs
661-823-9326
P-Dubs Brew Pub
20700 South St.
661-823-4766
P-Dubs Grille & Bar
27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs
661-823-7777
Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant
200 S. Green St.
661-822-1900
Perfetto Italian Restaurant
209 S. Green St.
661-822-1711
Pizza Hut
785 Tucker Road
661-822-0500
PJ Fresh
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Pilot Center
661-823-1049
Primo Burger
118 E. F St.
661-823-7202
Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop
at Mountain Valley Airport
16334 Harris Road
661-822-5267
Red House BBQ
426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-0772
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon
20717 South St.
661-823-1550
Sonic Drive-In
1040 W. Valley Blvd.
661-822-9099
Souza Family Vineyard
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
Starbucks Coffee
300 Tucker Road, 661-822-0573
785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons
SteamPunk Cafe & Grill
20324 W. Valley Blvd.
661-823-4469
Subway
655-A Tucker Road, 661-823-7075
2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center
1050 Capital Hills Pkwy., Shell Station
Taco Bell
1098 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-7033
Taco Samich
211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-8947
Taylor's Provisions
208 S. Mill St.
661-750-0390
Tea Donuts
807 Tucker Road
661-822-4094
Tehachapi Natural Market
20221 Valley Blvd.
661-823-4087
TehachaPie
208 S. Mill St.
661-827-7558
Thai Hachapi
119 E. F St.
661-823-4891
The Coffee Mill
120 S. Mill St.
661-822-6455
The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
807 Tucker Road
661-822-9137
The Oaks Restaurant
29500 N. Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs
661-821-5521
TK’s Pizza & Pasta
604 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-8366
Triassic Vineyards
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar
695 Tucker Road
661-822-8220
Village Grill
410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-1128
Wendy's
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Pilot Center
661-823-1049
