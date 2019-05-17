Tehachapi has the unique distinction of offering a wide variety of locally owned dining establishments ranging from casual to fine dining, in addition to a number of nationally known restaurants. Tehachapi also offers award-winning wineries that feature tasting rooms and a handcrafted brewery with a selection of unique brews.

Baskin-Robbins

785 Tucker Road, Suite E

661-822-3496

Bean Me Up

20001 W. Valley Blvd.

661-670-9050

Bear Valley Country Market & Grill

26900 Bear Valley Road 

(gate pass required)

661-821-3124

Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-7272

Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine

1121 W. Valley Blvd.

661-823-1199

Bobby Salazar’s

400 Steuber Road

661-823-4922

Burger King

620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1897

Burger Spot

208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-3145

Carlos’ Donuts

20011 Valley Blvd.

661-809-8936

Chester's Chicken

400 Steuber Road

661-823-4922

Cinnabon

1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Travel Center

661-823-1049

Del Taco

645 Tucker Road

661-823-9442

Denny’s

9000 Magellan Drive

661-823-7380

Dog House Saloon

777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4200

Domingo’s Bar & Grill

20416 Highway 202

661-822-7611

Domino’s Pizza

1121 Valley Blvd.

661-822-3444

Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant

840 Tucker Road

661-822-5366

Dorner Family Vineyard

18274 Old Ranch Road

661-823-7814

Downtown Yogurt Junction

117 E. F St.

(no phone)

Dunkin’ Donuts

540 Tucker Road

661-822-1418

Frosty King

20651 Highway 202

661-822-4016

Gold Mountain Sports Tavern

20601 Highway 202

661-823-4615

Gracian’s Grill

860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4016

Henry’s Cafe

550 Tucker Road

661-822-0732

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

675 Tucker Road

661-822-1000

Ichiban

675 Tucker Road

661-822-1000

Jack in the Box

801 Tucker Road

661-822-1316

Jake’s Steakhouse

213 S. Curry St.

661-822-6015

Johnny’s Take & Bake

807 Tucker Road

661-822-9596

Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant

128 E. F St.

661-822-7533

Keene Cafe

Highway 58 – Exit #139, Keene

661-823-7010

Kelley’s Cafe

20424 Brian Way

661-822-1608

King of Siam (Thai)

760 Tucker Road

661-823-9977

Kohnen’s Country Bakery

125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-3350

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant

108 S. Green St.

661-822-5506

Linda’s Cakes & Things

(phone only) 661-972-4361

Little Caesar’s Pizza

815 Tucker Road, Suite A

661-822-6666

Local Craft Beer

365 Enterprise Way, Suite G

661-822-2337

McDonald’s

795 Tucker Road, 661-822-0948

2900 E. Tehachapi Blvd, Love’s Travel Center

Midori Sushi

414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1216

Mill Street Kitchen (catering)

208 S. Mill St.

661-827-7558

Moessner Farm Cafe & Store

25000 Bear Valley Road

661-821-0924

Mulligan Room

Bear Valley Springs

29541 Rolling Oak Dive

(Gate pass required)

661-821-4107

Noble Roman’s Pizza

401 Steuber Road

661-823-4922

Oak Branch Saloon

Bear Valley Springs

29500 N. Lower Valley Road

(Gate pass required)

661-821-5521

Old Towne Pizza

20430 Brian Way, #5

661-822-3558

Papa’s Restaurant

27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs

661-823-9326

P-Dubs Brew Pub

20700 South St.

661-823-4766

P-Dubs Grille & Bar

27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs

661-823-7777

Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant

200 S. Green St.

661-822-1900

Perfetto Italian Restaurant

209 S. Green St.

661-822-1711

Pizza Hut

785 Tucker Road

661-822-0500

PJ Fresh

1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Pilot Center

661-823-1049

Primo Burger

118 E. F St.

661-823-7202

Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop

at Mountain Valley Airport

16334 Harris Road

661-822-5267

Red House BBQ

426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-0772

Savannah’s Old Town Saloon

20717 South St.

661-823-1550

Sonic Drive-In

1040 W. Valley Blvd.

661-822-9099

Starbucks Coffee

300 Tucker Road, 661-822-0573

785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons

SteamPunk Cafe & Grill

20324 W. Valley Blvd.

661-823-4469

Subway

655-A Tucker Road, 661-823-7075

2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Center

1050 Capital Hills Pkwy., Shell Station

Taco Bell

1098 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-7033

Taco Samich

211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-8947

Tea Donuts

807 Tucker Road

661-825-5005

Tehachapi Natural Market

20221 Valley Blvd.

661-823-4087

Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co.

26877 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-9233

TehachaPie

208 S. Mill St.

661-827-7558

Thai Hachapi

119 E. F St.

661-823-4891

The Coffee Mill

120 S. Mill St.

661-822-6455

The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

807 Tucker Road

661-822-9137

The Oaks Restaurant

Bear Valley Springs

29500 N. Lower Valley Road

(Gate pass required)

661-821-5521

Time Out Sports Bar and Grill

160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-771-7529

TK’s Pizza & Pasta

604 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-8366

Triassic Vineyards

24627 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-5341

Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar

695 Tucker Road

661-822-8220

Village Grill

410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-1128

Wendy's

1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Flying J Pilot Center

661-823-1049

Westlane Brewing

207 E. H St.

661-527-0779