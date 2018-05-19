Business continues to grow in various industries in Tehachapi. The city’s location makes it a prime location due to its close proximity to aviation- and space related industries in Antelope Valley, the ever-growing local agribusiness which produces wines, grass-fed beef, and produce, the Tehachapi Mountain Range, which is one of the world’s largest producers of wind-generated electricity, and the California Correctional Institution, a state prison that continues to provide economic stability.
If you are interested in throwing your hat into the booming Tehachapi business ring, contact one of the following resources.
CITY OF TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi City Hall can help assist you with any information you need or any questions you may have about starting a business in the city. City Hall is open Monday - Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
115 S. Robinson St.
Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-2200
GREATER TEHACHAPI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The purpose of the Chamber of Commerce is to advance the prosperity of its members through community leadership, opportunities and advocacy. The office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.)
209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-4180
GREATER TEHACHAPI ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL
The council enhances the quality of life in the Greater Tehachapi area by attracting, retaining and supporting business. They meet the first Wednesday of each month at Slice Of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
KERN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
They provide information about assistance available to all businesses in Kern County.
2700 M St., Suite 200
Bakersfield, CA 93301
661-862-5150
EAST KERN ECONOMIC ALLIANCE
The alliance was formed by a group of local officials, community leaders and business-minded individuals with a desire to promote economic development in eastern Kern County, which includes Tehachapi.
Information can be obtained through the Kern Economic Development Corporation.
KERN COUNTY BOARD OF TRADE
The board is responsible for promoting and marketing Kern County. It is the county’s official tourism bureau and promotes Kern County as one of California’s premier retirement destinations. It also serves as the Kern County Film Commission, which provides permits and services for film, television and commercial production and markets the county as a location for filming.
1115 Truxtun Ave. (5th Floor)
Bakersfield, CA 93301
661-868-5376
GREATER ANTELOPE VALLEY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE
Tehachapi is recognized by the Alliance as an important part of the economy of northern Los Angeles County, eastern Kern County and GAVEA.
3041 West Ave. K - SCT
Room 125
Lancaster, CA 93536
661-722-2201
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.