Emergency services

For emergencies, call 911

California Highway Patrol

The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol.

1313 Highway 58, Mojave, 823-5500

chp.ca.gov

Kern County Sheriff

Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas of greater Tehachapi; frequently coordinates efforts with other law enforcement agencies.

Tehachapi Golden Hills Substation

22209 Old Town Road, 823-6060

kernsheriff.org

Tehachapi Police Department

220 W. C St., 822-2222

liveuptehachapi.com

Nixle is an emergency notification system offered by the city of Tehachapi. Residents can sign up for free notifications delivered by telephone, text message or email. More information is available at liveuptehachapi.com.

Bear Valley Springs Police Department

Under the jurisdiction of the Bear Valley Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement services for more than 50 square miles of mountains and valleys within the district.

25101 Bear Valley Road, 821-3239

bvcsd.com

Stallion Springs Police Department

Under the jurisdiction of the Stallion Springs Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement for the Stallion Springs area.

27800 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-3268

Kern County Fire Department

Provides service throughout the county, including within the city of Tehachapi. kerncountyfire.org

Fire Station 12 – Tehachapi

800 S. Curry St., 822-5533

Fire Station 13 — Tehachapi

21415 Reeves St., 823-4881

Fire Station 16 – Bear Valley

28946 Bear Valley Road, 821-1110

Fire Station 18 – Stallion Springs

28381 Braeburn Place, #22, Stallion Springs, 822-3980

Fire Station 11 – Keene

30070 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, 822-5555

Health care

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

1100 Magellan Drive, 823-3000

Open 24 hours

Dignity Health Medical Group

707 Valley Blvd., 825-4232

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tehachapi Omni Family Health Center

161 N. Mill St. #1347, 300-6664

Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hall Ambulance

324 W. F. St. and 108 Pinon St., 322-8741

Call 911 for medical emergencies

hallamb.com

Pharmacies

Tehachapi pharmacies include:

Anti Aging and Wellness Center, 276 S. Mill St., 822-5811

Omni Family Health, 161 N. Mill St. #1347, 300-6664

Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road, 822-9232

Sav-on (inside Albertsons), 775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7094

Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163

Walmart, 400 Tucker Road, 825-2260

