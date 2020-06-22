Emergency services
For emergencies, call 911
California Highway Patrol
The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol.
1313 Highway 58, Mojave, 823-5500
Kern County Sheriff
Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas of greater Tehachapi; frequently coordinates efforts with other law enforcement agencies.
Tehachapi Golden Hills Substation
22209 Old Town Road, 823-6060
Tehachapi Police Department
220 W. C St., 822-2222
Nixle is an emergency notification system offered by the city of Tehachapi. Residents can sign up for free notifications delivered by telephone, text message or email. More information is available at liveuptehachapi.com.
Bear Valley Springs Police Department
Under the jurisdiction of the Bear Valley Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement services for more than 50 square miles of mountains and valleys within the district.
25101 Bear Valley Road, 821-3239
Stallion Springs Police Department
Under the jurisdiction of the Stallion Springs Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement for the Stallion Springs area.
27800 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-3268
Kern County Fire Department
Provides service throughout the county, including within the city of Tehachapi. kerncountyfire.org
Fire Station 12 – Tehachapi
800 S. Curry St., 822-5533
Fire Station 13 — Tehachapi
21415 Reeves St., 823-4881
Fire Station 16 – Bear Valley
28946 Bear Valley Road, 821-1110
Fire Station 18 – Stallion Springs
28381 Braeburn Place, #22, Stallion Springs, 822-3980
Fire Station 11 – Keene
30070 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, 822-5555
Health care
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
1100 Magellan Drive, 823-3000
Open 24 hours
Dignity Health Medical Group
707 Valley Blvd., 825-4232
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tehachapi Omni Family Health Center
161 N. Mill St. #1347, 300-6664
Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hall Ambulance
324 W. F. St. and 108 Pinon St., 322-8741
Call 911 for medical emergencies
Pharmacies
Tehachapi pharmacies include:
Anti Aging and Wellness Center, 276 S. Mill St., 822-5811
Omni Family Health, 161 N. Mill St. #1347, 300-6664
Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road, 822-9232
Sav-on (inside Albertsons), 775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7094
Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163
Walmart, 400 Tucker Road, 825-2260
