Emergency services
For emergencies, call 911
California Highway Patrol
The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol.
1313 Highway 58, Mojave, CA 93501
661-823-5500 – non-emergency number
Kern County Sheriff
Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas of greater Tehachapi; frequently coordinates efforts with other law enforcement agencies.
Tehachapi Golden Hills Substation
22209 Old Town Road
Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-823-6060
Tehachapi Police Department
220 W. C St., Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-2222
Nixle is an emergency notification system offered by the city of Tehachapi. Residents and owners of businesses within city limits can sign up for free emergency notifications delivered by telephone, text message or email. More information is available online at liveuptehachapi.com.
Bear Valley Springs Police Department
Under the jurisdiction of the Bear Valley Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement services for more than 50 square miles of mountains and valleys within the district.
25101 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-821-3239
Stallion Springs Police Department
Under the jurisdiction of the Stallion Springs Community Services District, provides law enforcement for the Stallion Springs area.
27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-3268
Kern County Fire Department
Provides service throughout the county including within the city of Tehachapi. kerncountyfire.org
Fire Station 12 – Tehachapi
800 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-5533
Fire Station 13 — Tehachapi
21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-823-4881
Fire Station 16 – Bear Valley
28946 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-821-1110
Fire Station 18 – Stallion Springs
28381 Braeburn Place, #22, Stallion Springs, CA 93561
661-822-3980
Fire Station 11 – Keene
30356 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, CA 93268
661-822-5555
Health care
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley: A new state-of-the-art hospital is open and equipped with an emergency room and provides other services at 1100 Magellan Drive north of Highway 58. Take Mill Street off-ramp to access the hospital. Open 24 hours. Call 661-823-3000.
Dignity Health Medical Group: At 707 Valley Blvd., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and soon will be open Saturdays. Closed Sunday. For more information, call 661-822-2530.
Tehachapi Omni Family Health Center: At 161 N. Mill St. Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 800-300-6664.
Hall Ambulance
Hall Ambulance has several stations in Tehachapi. Call 911 for medical emergencies, or 800-422-0656. hallamb.com
Pharmacies
Tehachapi-area pharmacies include:
Kmart, 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3594
Rite Aid, 811 S. Tucker Road, 661-822-9232
Sav-on (inside Albertsons), 775 S. Tucker Road, 661-823-7094
Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-823-0163
Anti Aging and Welness Center, 276 S. Mill St., 661-822-5811
