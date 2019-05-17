Emergency services

For emergencies, call 911

California Highway Patrol

The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol.

1313 Highway 58, Mojave, CA 93501

661-823-5500 – non-emergency number

chp.ca.gov

Kern County Sheriff

Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas of greater Tehachapi; frequently coordinates efforts with other law enforcement agencies.

Tehachapi Golden Hills Substation

22209 Old Town Road

Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-823-6060

kernsheriff.org

Tehachapi Police Department

220 W. C St., Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-822-2222

liveuptehachapi.com

Nixle is an emergency notification system offered by the city of Tehachapi. Residents and owners of businesses within city limits can sign up for free emergency notifications delivered by telephone, text message or email. More information is available online at liveuptehachapi.com.

Bear Valley Springs Police Department

Under the jurisdiction of the Bear Valley Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement services for more than 50 square miles of mountains and valleys within the district.

25101 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-821-3239

bvcsd.com

Stallion Springs Police Department

Under the jurisdiction of the Stallion Springs Community Services District, provides law enforcement for the Stallion Springs area.

27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-822-3268

Kern County Fire Department

Provides service throughout the county including within the city of Tehachapi. kerncountyfire.org

Fire Station 12 – Tehachapi

800 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-822-5533

Fire Station 13 — Tehachapi

21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-823-4881

Fire Station 16 – Bear Valley

28946 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-821-1110

Fire Station 18 – Stallion Springs

28381 Braeburn Place, #22, Stallion Springs, CA 93561

661-822-3980

Fire Station 11 – Keene

30356 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, CA 93268

661-822-5555

Health care

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley: A new state-of-the-art hospital is open and equipped with an emergency room and provides other services at 1100 Magellan Drive north of Highway 58. Take Mill Street off-ramp to access the hospital. Open 24 hours. Call 661-823-3000.

Dignity Health Medical Group: At 707 Valley Blvd., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and soon will be open Saturdays. Closed Sunday. For more information, call 661-822-2530.

Tehachapi Omni Family Health Center: At 161 N. Mill St. Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 800-300-6664.

Hall Ambulance

Hall Ambulance has several stations in Tehachapi. Call 911 for medical emergencies, or 800-422-0656. hallamb.com

Pharmacies

Tehachapi-area pharmacies include:

Kmart, 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3594

Rite Aid, 811 S. Tucker Road, 661-822-9232

Sav-on (inside Albertsons), 775 S. Tucker Road, 661-823-7094

Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-823-0163

Anti Aging and Welness Center, 276 S. Mill St., 661-822-5811