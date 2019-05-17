Tehachapi is a great place to have a wedding, family reunion, special event or a business retreat. Some hotels, restaurants and churches have small meeting rooms and many local restaurants offer catering.
Dorner Family Vineyard
Located in Cummings Valley, Dorner Family Vineyard is a gorgeous landscaped garden and premier vineyard venue located on 20 oak-and-pine covered acres. Dorner Family Vineyard can host upward of 250 people with ease in its 6,000-square-foot outdoor venue.
18274 Old Ranch Road
661-823-7814
Jennifer's Terrace
Located in the city of Tehachapi, Jennifer's Terrace offers a 1920 vintage home and custom-designed garden landscaped as a traditional English garden. Jennifer's Terrace includes both paved surfaces and lush green grass, all surrounding a raised fountain and lavender garden. The 3,500-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 180 guests.
413 S Curry St.
661-822-5808
Lifetime Events
Lifetime Events offers a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue, complete with an open auditorium, large gathering room, catering kitchen, lots of parking, a large stage and auditorium. It's complete with sophisticated sound and visual systems and an optional grand piano. It's perfect for concerts, wedding receptions, parties, presentations and more.
48771 W. Valley Blvd.
661-733-7409
National Chavez Center
Located in Keene just 15 minutes from Tehachapi, the National Chavez Center is set on 187 acres amid oaks and spectacular rock outcroppings. The 17,000-square-foot Villa La Paz can accommodate 20 to 400 people.
Monica Parra, National Chavez Center director of operations
29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
661-823-6271
Rose Garden Estate
Located in Cummings Valley, Rose Garden Estate offers a 20-acre venue with an amazing courtyard and stunning mountain views. It has an amazing array of English roses and a display light over the fountain that can match the color of your event. Rose Garden Estate also offers a 5,000-square-foot barn with bathrooms and a kitchen area. It offers a bed-and-breakfast for the night.
24492 Bear Valley Road
661-477-6140
Shirley's Place
Shirley's Place is an outdoor venue that sits on 80 acres of beautiful land in Cummings Valley. They have a bar and a guest room, and a covered patio for dancing.
25001 Banducci Road
661-319-5031
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company
Overlooking the beautiful Cummings Valley, this picturesque winery and event venue includes a historic Victorian home built in 1888, two rustic barns, a gazebo, dance floor and dining area. The winery also has a banquet room. The venue has an informal country feel, perfect for your special event.
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
info@tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
www.TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com
The Woods Pavilion
Located in the city of Tehachapi, The Woods Pavilion is an outdoor facility with a large shaded patio area providing a comfortable venue with a woodsy ambiance for your event. The Woods Pavilion can house small or large groups.
323 W. F St.
661-822-0762
Triassic Vineyards
Located in Cummings Valley, Triassic Vineyards is on a sunny slope below an isolated ridge of 220-million-year-old rocks from the Triassic Period. It is surrounded by natural beauty. Triassic Vineyards offers a heated patio.
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
