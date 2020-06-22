The mountainous region of Tehachapi is a great place to host a wedding, family reunion or business retreat. Located in the beautiful Tehachapi Mountains, the city offers many hotels, restaurants and churches with scenic views and pleasant atmospheres.
Dorner Family Vineyard
After a 2009 trip to Europe, Michael and Michelle fell in love with German-style Riesling wine and opened a vineyard 10 minutes from Tehachapi. Now, the 20-acre property in the Cummings Valley can host more than 250 people on its 5,000-square-foot garden venue. The vineyard regularly hosts wine tastings and weddings.
18274 Old Ranch Road
661-823-7814
dornerfamilyvineyard@yahoo.com
Jennifer's Terrace
Designed to evoke the aesthetic of a 1920s English garden, Jennifer’s Terrace offers a serene venue for weddings, receptions, corporate events and fundraisers. The 2,700-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 140 guests. A raised fountain at the center of the property instills a sense of tranquility on the activities.
413 S Curry St.
661-822-5808
Lifetime Events
Promising elegance and intimacy, Lifetime Events is a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue that can be used to celebrate many of life’s special occasions. One of the only indoor venues centrally located within Tehachapi, the space offers an open auditorium and stage, gathering room, catering kitchen, and lots of parking. It can be used for concerts, wedding receptions, parties, presentations and more.
48771 W. Valley Blvd.
661-733-7409
National Chavez Center
Located on the grounds where civil rights leader Cesar Chavez spent his last years, the 17,000-square-foot Villa La Paz, hosts corporate and organizational conferences as well as retreats. The site boasts mission-style structures where Chavez held community gatherings. It can accommodate up to 400 people.
29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
661-823-6271
Rose Garden Estate
Tucked away in the Cummings Valley, Rose Garden Estate offers rustic elegance at its finest. The 20-acre location also provides a 5,000 square-foot barn and a bed-and-breakfast for those who want to stay the night. Views of the surrounding mountains always delight.
24492 Bear Valley Road
661-477-6140
Shirley's Place
Named after the woman who taught at the Tehachapi Unified School District for 40 years, Shirley’s Place sits on 80 acres of land in the Cummings Valley. Offering both an outdoor and indoor venue, Shirley’s Place hosts weddings, birthdays, reunions and other events. There is even a covered patio for dancing.
25001 Banducci Road
661-319-5031
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company
With a historic home built in 1888, two rustic barns, along with a dance floor and dining area, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company has the right kind of country feel. Located on 60 acres in the Cummings Valley, the venue also offers a gazebo and provides for catered meals.
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
info@tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com
The Woods Pavilion
With accommodations for up to 200 people, The Woods Pavilion is an outdoor facility in Tehachapi with a large shaded patio area with a woodsy ambiance for weddings. The venue prides itself in being affordable and offers a one-stop shop for brides and grooms and everyone in between.
323 W. F St.
661-822-0762
Triassic Vineyards
Seated upon the 200-million-year-old sediment of the Triassic Period, Triassic Vineyards is located on a sunny slope on an isolated ridge in the Cummings Valley. With wine grown from ancient soil, the venue also hosts a variety of events and has a heated patio.
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
