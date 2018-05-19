When it comes to fresh produce, Tehachapi does it right with the town’s annual farmers markets.
Gimmway Farm’s Cal Organic has been offering fresh produce in Tehachapi for 11 years.
Cal Organic has a stand full of goodies open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day weekend. The stand is located at 23968 Bear Valley Road.
At the stand, you’ll find a wide variety of fresh, organic produce, including arugula, beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cilantro, collard greens, daikon, dandelion, fennel, green onions, kale, leeks, lettuce (butter, leaf, iceberg, romaine), mustard greens, parsley and radishes.
Many of these items are freshly harvested in Tehachapi and Cummings Valley, but Grimmway also sends a delivery of the organics harvested in Bakersfield, Lamont and Arvin.
The markets don’t stop at Bear Valley Road. You will find more locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables and handmade crafts at the Tehachapi Farmers Market on Green Street.
Put on by Main Street Tehachapi, the farmers market is held from 4-8 p.m. every Thursday, rain or shine, from May 4 through Aug. 17 on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.
The market features a fantastic assortment of food, handcrafted and unique items for sale, musical performances and friendly people.
For more information, including vendor sign-up forms, visit mainstreettehachapi.org/.
