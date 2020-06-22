The Tehachapi Farmers Market, a production of Main Street Tehachapi, takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from May to August each year.
Vendors fill downtown's Centennial Plaza and adjacent Green Street with their organic produce, arts and crafts, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Live music is also provided for visitors' entertainment. Children can take advantage of face painting and sweet treats as families stroll the market.
Central Valley-grown fruits and vegetables are for sale by the farmers themselves.
For more information, including a map and vendor sign-up forms, contact Main Street Tehachapi by calling 661-822-6519 or visit the website: mainstreettehachapi.org
