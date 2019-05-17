Tehachapi's beautiful blue sky is favored by pilots and can be enjoyed by visitors, as well.
Airport
Tehachapi Municipal Airport is located south of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. At an elevation of 4,001 feet, TMA is known as the corridor to northern and southern California. An ideal spot to not only fuel but to enjoy an old-fashioned mountain town. A friendly place to rest your wings!
For more information, call 661-822-2200 or visit www.liveuptehachapi.com.
Gliderport
Skylark North is a full-service glider flight school, located in the beautiful Tehachapi Valley. Phenomenal lift conditions generated by the Sierra Nevada mountains to the north, the Tehachapi Mountains to the south, and the Mojave Desert to the east make Skylark North a perfect location for gliders and sailplanes.
Soaring over the scenic Tehachapi Valley and exploring the tree-covered ridges of the Tehachapi Mountains offers a thrilling way to see the local sights. For more information, call 661-822-5267 or visit www.skylarknorth.com.
Spaceport
The Mojave Airport was first opened in 1935 as a small, rural airfield serving the local gold and silver mining industry. In 2004, Mojave Air and Space Port became the only private airport in the U.S. with a commercial spaceflight license.
When it comes to global "firsts" in flight, flight test and aerospace, the Mojave Air and Space Port has been a consistent breaker of records and aerospace barriers.
Learn about its rich history with a visit to Voyager Restaurant and Legacy Park, home to SpaceShipOne, The Voyager and The Rotary Rocket Roton. For more information, call 661-824-2433 or visit www.mojaveairport.com.
