Most people travel to Tehachapi via private vehicle, but here are some other ways to get to and from town:
Amtrak — offers bus service to connect with northbound trains from Bakersfield and southbound and eastbound buses from Tehachapi. Curbside only (no bus shelter), with no local ticketing agent. Call 800-872-7245 or visit amtrak.com.
Kern Transit — connects Bakersfield and Lancaster to Tehachapi with scheduled daily bus service. Call 800-323-2396 or visit kerntransit.org.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport — 314 N. Hayes St., Tehachapi, north end of city, near Highway 58 at Mill Street. Operated by the city of Tehachapi, it offers fuel, pilot’s lounge and computerized weather system for current weather conditions. AWOS frequency: 120.025. Call 661-822-2220 extension 133.
Meadows Field (Bakersfield) — is about 45 miles from Tehachapi and is the closest airport offering commercial airline service (American, United). Several car rental companies operate in Bakersfield. Visit meadowsfield.com.
Walking — every year people find their way to Tehachapi by way of the Pacific Crest Trail, pcta.org. The trail spans 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through three western states and traverses the eastern side of the Tehachapi Valley. Permits are required for some but not all areas of the trail.
