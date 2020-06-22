The 7th annual GranFondo in Tehachapi this fall is set to welcome back cyclists from around the world once to ride a diverse terrain from Bear Valley Springs to Sand Canyon.
This year’s ride is slated for Sept. 19 and will feature four courses that span from 18 to 100 miles long for riders of all skill levels. This year will feature four different courses, one less than in years past due to routing issues, according to Ashley Krempien, this year’s ride director.
Although the GranFondo is not considered a race, each participant will have their time tracked and the winner will receive some notoriety and bragging rights, according to Krempien.
“The riders have to follow the rules of the road,” Krempien said. “We don’t want to encourage people to run stop signs or run red lights. We will have traffic control in some areas (on the course).”
The event gathers cyclists from all 50 states and a variety of countries, Krempien said. With virtually no requirements, people of all ages and skill sets can tag along.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re on a mountain bike, a road bike or an elliptical bike, there’s nothing really for requirements (to ride),” Krempien said.
Views will be available from the desert to the mountains as riders will have the opportunity to switch from elevations of 4,500 feet down to 2,000 feet, according to Krempien. Courses will go through downtown Tehachapi into Bear Valley, Stallion Springs, Keene and other communities.
The first man and woman rider to complete a segment of a steep incline will receive the King and Queen of the Mountain awards during the 104-mile ride. The winners receive $500 and a special jersey.
“The competition will take place toward the middle or end of the race in an area where it would be safe to go full speed without worrying about traffic,” Krempien said.
All courses start at 7 a.m. and check-in will take place on Sept. 18 from 3 to 8 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. Sept. 19, both at 125 E. F St.
Additionally on race day, there will be the Tehachapi GranFondo Festival taking place at Centennial Plaza at 115 S. Robinson St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free festival is set to feature vendors, food, DJ, entertainment, drinks and more.
“Since it’s my first year (directing the event), I’m really hoping for a successful event,” Krempien said. “I want to bring it back to what’s important for the riders. I want to make sure I’m bringing in a better vendor fair to bring out families and it’s all about bringing people together and making it an event for everyone.”
The cost to participate depends on the course and uniform option: the 100-mile GranFondo will cost $140 and will include a jersey; the 63-mile MedioFondo Plus is $105 with a jersey or $85 with a tech-tee; the 40-mile PiccoloFondo is $95 with a jersey or $75 with a tech-tee; and 18-mile FunFondo is $65 and includes a tech-tee.
Cyclists must register by July 10 in order to guarantee uniform size. To register or for more information, visit www.tehachapigranfondo.com.
