Baymont Inn & Suites Tehachapi
500 Steuber Road, 823-8000
Best Western Country Park Hotel
420 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1800
Best Western Sure Stay
418 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-5591
Fairfield Inn & Suites Tehachapi
422 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4800
Golden Hills Hotel
22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-4488
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites
901 Capital Hills Parkway, 822-9837
Ranch House Motel
500 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4561
Ranch Motel
507 W. Curry St., 822-4283
Santa Fe Motel
120 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3184
Stallion Springs Resort
28681 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-5400
The Lodge at Woodward West
18100 Lucaya Way, 822-5581
Bed and Breakfast
Rose Garden Estate
24492 Bear Valley Road, 477-6140
