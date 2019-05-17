Tehachapi Sportsman Club
Operates a shooting range just off Sand Canyon Road, a half-mile north of Highway 58. The range has two trap houses with automatic machines and voice release microphones. Facilities include outdoor rifle range (50, 100, 200 and 300 yards), outdoor pistol range (7 to 50 yards), simulated cowboy shoots and tactical timed events. Archery targets are available as well.
For more information, visit www.tehachapisportsmanclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.