People from all over California are moving to Tehachapi in search of a small-town feel, a high standard of living and the opportunity to live in "The Land of Four Seasons." The community welcomes visitors to stop and take a tour around downtown, enjoy the varied restaurants, stay for the famous festivals or take a glider ride at Mountain Valley Airport.
Many activities and events — including mountain bike riding, rodeos, mountain festivals, car shows, wine tasting and antique shopping — bring visitors to the city.
In September 2018, for example, more than 1,000 people participated in the GranFondo, an endurance bike ride. The number of riders grows every year.
City residents number more than 8,000, with additional residents in the greater Tehachapi area. This includes Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Alpine Forest, Sand Canyon, Cummings Valley and Mountain Meadows.
Tehachapi, known by many as “The Land of Four Seasons,” is at an altitude of more than 4,000 feet and is located between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert near Highway 58.
The land in and around Tehachapi is very diverse. As travelers approach Tehachapi from the east or west they can see oak tree-covered mountains, Joshua trees in the dry Mojave Desert and thousands of acres of crops that feed residents of California and the world.
The Kawaiisu Native American tribe lived in the area long before any immigrants settled here and a collection of resident-made Indian baskets can be found at the Tehachapi Museum. There is also a protected area called the Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park, where the tribes’ winter village location was, along with a few petroglyphs that can be seen on guided tours.
In the 1800s, discovery of minerals such as gold and the expansion of the railroad helped Tehachapi grow into the city it is today. The famous Tehachapi Loop can entertain visitors with its more than half a mile spiral that can be seen from lookout points on Woodford-Tehachapi Road.
For more information on all that awaits visitors, go to visittehachapi.com or stop by the visitor center on 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday.
We hope you find this guide useful in planning your visit to Tehachapi. Residents will be happy to help answer your questions and make your visit enjoyable.
