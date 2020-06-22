Welcome to the community!
Greater Tehachapi, for sure, is made up of lots of communities — the city of Tehachapi itself, with some 8,000 residents, plus Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Alpine Forest, Sand Canyon, Cummings Valley and Mountain Meadows.
But no matter the area, residents say a few characteristics tie the areas together: A welcoming spirit, a small-town feel and a high standard of living.
It's what attracts people to move to Tehachapi, often called The Land of Four Seasons.
It's what makes visitors feel welcome.
It's what fills the community with so much to see and do. Imbibe at the wineries or the well-loved restaurants. Take in a car show, a play at BeeKay Theatre, or a symphony performance. Bike in the annual Gran Fondo — there are highly competitive routes and fun rides. Take a hot air balloon ride. Spend some quite time at Brite Lake. Take in the fun of the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
Now, if you need help selecting your next adventure, stop at the Tehachapi Visitor Center. Go to visittehachapi.com or visit in person at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday.
We hope this guide will facilitate your journey through Tehachapi — or maybe even get you started on your move here. Have a question? Remember, lots of residents will be happy to answer your questions.
