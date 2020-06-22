Towneplace Suites.jpg (copy)

An artist's rendering of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Tehachapi.

 Contributed by Centric Health

Here is a list of hotels, motels and other lodging options when visiting Tehachapi.

Baymont Inn & Suites Tehachapi

500 Steuber Road, 823-8000

Best Western Country Park Hotel

420 W. E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1800

Best Western Sure Stay

418 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-5591

Fairfield Inn & Suites Tehachapi

422 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4800

Golden Hills Motel

22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-4488

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites

901 Capital Hills Parkway, 822-9837

Ranch House Motel

500 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4561

Ranch Motel

507 S. Curry St., 822-4283

Rose Garden Estate

24492 Bear Valley Road, 477-6140

Santa Fe Motel

120 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3184

Stallion Springs Resort

28681 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-5400

The Lodge at Woodward West

18100 Lucaya Way, 822-5581

TownePlace Suites by Marriott (slated to open summer 2021)

Magellan Drive, near Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

