In addition to the Tehachapi Visitor Guide, we publish the following:
Tehachapi News
Tehachapi’s hometown newspaper since 1899.
Published every Wednesday
411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-6828
The Bakersfield Californian
Daily newspaper serving Kern County including home delivery and newsstand availability in the Tehachapi area.
3700 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308
661-395-7500
Best websites to get news and information about the Greater Tehachapi area:
TehachapiNews.com and Bakersfield.com
