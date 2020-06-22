Tehachapi News office

The Tehachapi News office is at 411 N. Mill St.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

In addition to the Tehachapi Visitor Guide, we publish the following:

Tehachapi News

Tehachapi’s hometown newspaper since 1899.

Published every Wednesday

411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561

661-822-6828

The Bakersfield Californian

Daily newspaper serving Kern County including home delivery and newsstand availability in the Tehachapi area.

3700 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

661-395-7500

Best websites to get news and information about the Greater Tehachapi area:

TehachapiNews.com and Bakersfield.com

Visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/tehachapinews

