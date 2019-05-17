Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God
19434 W. Valley Blvd.
661-822-7715
A City on a Hill Church
48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Apostolic Faith Church
423 S. Curry St.
661-822-6622
Bear Valley Springs Community Church
26180 Plateau Way
661-821-0183
Calvary Chapel of Tehachapi
15719 Highline Road
661-823-9814
Christian Life Assembly
920 W. Valley Blvd.
661-822-3813
Christian Science Society & Reading Room
206 E. F St., Suite 4
sites.google.com/site/christiansciencetehachapi
Church of Christ
401 S. Mill St.
661-822-3991
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
600 Anita Drive
661-822-6490
Country Oaks Baptist Church
20915 Schout Road
661-822-1379
First Baptist Church
1049 S. Curry St.
661-822-3138
Four Seasons Community Church
20400 Backes Lane, Building 2
661-300-1169
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
329 S. Mill St.
661-822-6817
Grace Fellowship of Tehachapi
326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-9760
Mountain Bible Church
630 Maple St.
661-822-7541
Saint Jude's In-The-Mountains Anglican Church
630 Maple St.
661-822-3607
Saint Malachy Roman Catholic Church
407 W. E St.
661-822-3060
saintmalachy.church
Shepherd of the Hills
24300 Bear Valley Road
661-822-1400
Stallion Springs Community Church
18151 Saint Andrews Drive
661-823-0799
stallionspringscommunitychurch.com
Summit Christian Fellowship
(Tehachapi Foursquare Church)
414 S. Curry St.
661-822-7400
Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene
19016 Highline Road
661-822-4426
Tehachapi Community Congregational Church
100 E. E St.
661-822-4443
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church
502 E. Pinon St.
661-822-9313
Tehachapi Seventh-day Adventist Church
20335 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
661-822-1174
tehachapi22.adventistchurchconnect.org
Tehachapi Sovereign Grace Church
20413 Brian Way St.
661-805-8020
Tehachapi Torah Discovery Center
20681 W. Valley Blvd.
661-221-8588
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist
20400 Backes Lane
661-822-1440
Tehachapi Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church
20708 Tucker Road
661-822-4564
Valley Bible Fellowship, Tehachapi campus
326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-325-2251
