Bicycling
The Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association website, www.tehachapitrails.com, provides plenty of information about local trails for those interested. Tehachapi is a haven for bicyclist enthusiasts with numerous scenic trails that have various terrain ranges.
•••
Camping
In a location like Tehachapi, there are plenty of spots for camping opportunities.
Brite Lake
Open year-round for day-use, camping and fishing. There are 12 first-come, first-serve spots for overnight camping that provide water and electricity. Dry camping is also available. Brite Lake also offers three picnic pavilions for groups. The pavilions must be reserved and payment of rental fees must be made one week in advance.
Season passes and day-use boating passes are available at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District office at 490 W. D St.
Indian Hill Ranch RV Park & Campground
Indian Hill offers 37 full hook-up RV locations, 30 and 50 amp electric service, paved road access and pull-through parking. Propane, laundry and mail service are also available. For more information, call 822-6613 or visit www.indianhillranch.com.
Rankin Ranch
The 31,000 acre ranch is open to the public for hiking, fishing and horseback riding. Amenities include cabins, home-cooked meals, swimming pool access, kids programs, hay-wagon rides and barbecues. For more information, call 867-2511 or visit www.rankinranch.com.
Mountain Valley RV Park
Located adjacent to Mountain Valley Airport, this park is open year-round with 27 sites with water and electricity hook-ups, a dump station, Raven's Nest Sandwich Shop and Skylark North Glider Port. For more information, call 822-1213 or visit www.skylarknorth.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Park
Tehachapi Mountain park, which is located eight miles southwest of town, is home of Woody’s Peak (7,986 foot elevation). The park also features hiking on the Nuooah Nature Trail, 61 family camping locations, two group facilities — Tehachapi Mountain Camp and Sierra Flats and a horseback riding trail with a 10-horse corral.
For more information, call Kern County Parks and Recreation at 868-7000.
•••
Fishing
Brite Lake is open year-round for fishing and day-use. Boat launching passes for the day or the season are now available at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District office at 490 W. D St. For more information, call 822-3228 or visit www.tvrpd.org.
•••
Flying
With Tehachapi’s scenery and open mountainous skies, the area is favored by pilots, who allow visitors to enjoy it too.
•••
Airport
The Tehachapi Municipal Airport is located south of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is known as the corridor to northern and southern California, as it is seen as an ideal spot to refuel and rest.
For more information, call 822-2200 or visit www.liveuptehachapi.com.
•••
Gliderport
Skylark North, a full-service glider flight school, is located in Tehachapi Valley, giving it a perfect location for gliders and sailplanes as lift conditions are generated by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Tehachapi mountains and Mojave Desert.
For more information, call 822-5267 or visit www.skylarknorth.com.
•••
Spaceport
The only private airport in the U.S. with a commercial spaceflight license, the Spaceport has been a consistent breaker of records and aerospace barriers. Visit the Voyager Restaurant and Legacy Park, home to SpaceShipOne, The Voyager and The Rotary Rocket Roton.
For more information, call 824-2433 or visit www.mojaveairport.com.
•••
Golfing
Oak Tree Country Club
The Oak Tree Country Club is a private club located in the Bear Valley area that is a nine-hole course with more than 3,000 yards of play area. Members are allowed to bring visitors with them. For more information, call 821-5144.
•••
Horseback riding
Tehachapi is a great place for a horseback ride, however facilities and available areas to ride are mostly private. The exceptions are trails in Mountain Park, which is operated by Kern County. Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs also have extensive trails available for residents.
Rankin Ranch
Horseback riding is a popular activity at the ranch and is available for guests age six and older for all levels of riding experience with a maximum weight of 250 pounds. Rankin Ranch holds one-hour trail rides twice every morning except on Sunday. For more information, call 867-2511 or visit www.rankinranch.com.
•••
Hunting and shooting
Tehachapi Sportsman Club
Just off of Sand Canyon Road, a half-mile north of Highway 58, the club operates a shooting ranges with two trap houses with automatic machines and voice release microphones. The outdoor ranges include a rifle range with distances of 50, 100, 200 and 300 yards, a pistol range from 7 to 50 yards, simulated cowboy shoots, tactical timed events and archery targets. For more information, visit www.tehachapisportsmanclub.com.
•••
Skating
Ollie Mountain Skate Park
The 11,000-square-foot skateboarding park, located at 490 W. D St. next to the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center, is one of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District’s most popular facilities. The park includes vertical ramps, rails to grind on and a half pipe. The Park also hosts skating competitions and Music in the Park. For more information, call 822-3228 or visit www.tvrpd.org.
•••
Swimming
Dye Natatorium
The Dye Natatorium, which is operated by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, is located at 400B S. Snyder Ave., next to the Jacobsen Middle School parking lot. It hosts a heated, indoor six-lane pool that is 25 yards in length. For more information, call 822-3228 or visit www.tvrpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.