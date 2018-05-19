The city of Tehachapi is an ideal destination for people and families of all ages, offering affordable housing, low crime rates, clean air, favorable weather, and a close-knit community to lean on.
If you are interested in relocating to Tehachapi, the following resources may be helpful in your move.
REAL ESTATE
Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors
This is the group to go to if you are looking for housing or land in the Tehachapi area, whether it be buying or selling with help from a local Realtor or looking for a service provider who can help with your ownership needs. They are open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
803 Tucker Road
661-822-7652
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Tehachapi Unified School District
300 S. Robinson St.
661-822-2100
PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS
FIELD Farmworkers Institute of Education and Literary Development
Main office and EPIC de Cesar Chavez Charter High School
122 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C
661-822-4381
Tehachapi Learning Center
100 E. E St.
Mojave River Academy: Tehachapi Resource Center
20948 Sage Lane
661-510-9198
Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi
20705 South St.
661-822-6900
PRIVATE SCHOOL
Heritage Oak School
20915 Schout Road
661-823-0885
Tehachapi also has an active home-schooling community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.