The city of Tehachapi is an ideal destination for people and families of all ages, offering affordable housing, low crime rates, clean air, favorable weather, and a close-knit community to lean on.

If you are interested in relocating to Tehachapi, the following resources may be helpful in your move.

REAL ESTATE

Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors

This is the group to go to if you are looking for housing or land in the Tehachapi area, whether it be buying or selling with help from a local Realtor or looking for a service provider who can help with your ownership needs. They are open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

803 Tucker Road

661-822-7652

tehachapiaor.com

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Tehachapi Unified School District

300 S. Robinson St.

661-822-2100

teh.k12.ca.us

PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS

FIELD Farmworkers Institute of Education and Literary Development

Main office and EPIC de Cesar Chavez Charter High School

122 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C

661-822-4381

Tehachapi Learning Center

100 E. E St.

Mojave River Academy: Tehachapi Resource Center

20948 Sage Lane

661-510-9198

Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi

20705 South St.

661-822-6900

valleyoakstehachapi.org

PRIVATE SCHOOL

Heritage Oak School

20915 Schout Road

661-823-0885

heritageoakschool.info

Tehachapi also has an active home-schooling community.