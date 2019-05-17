If going on a sailplane ride is on your bucket list, then Skylark North is the place to call!
The full-service glider flight school offers sailplane rides, instruction and rentals at the Mountain Valley Airport in the beautiful Tehachapi Valley.
Whether you are ready to take your first glider flight or are an experienced glider pilot looking for world-famous soaring conditions, Skylark North is the place for you.
The staff's professionalism and concern for your safety is known worldwide. In addition to the numerous television shows, movies and commercials which have been produced at Mountain Valley Airport, Skylark North is designated by the FAA to administer FAA flight tests.
After your ride, enjoy breakfast, deli sandwiches, baked goods, homemade soups and fresh salads at the Raven's Next Sandwich Shop. The Raven's Nest is open seven days a week.
RV parking with water, electrical hookups, a large restroom, showers and laundry facility are available at Mountain Valley RV Park, located at the west end of the airport.
Skylark North is located at 16334 Harris Road. For more information, visit skylarknorth.com or email info@skylarknorth.com.
The airport can be reached at 661-822-5267 and the RV park at 661-822-1213.
