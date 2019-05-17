Tehachapi's main shopping districts are Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Towne.

Central Tehachapi

Central Tehachapi includes downtown. A full range of goods and services are available in this area, which spans from Highway 58 to Mill Street.

5 Hearts Quilts

104 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-8709

Alligator Rose

117 S. Mill St. Suite H, 562-235-1069

Auntie Em's Antiques

225 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3420

B & B Liquors

220 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3521

Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center

104 S. Robinson, 917-2332

Bliss Interiors and Antiquities

106 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 304-3275

Cycle & Go Cyclery

121 E. F St., 825-5246

Dahlia A Boutique

101 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6195

Darlene's Real Swell Toys

103 W. H St., 823-1920

Debbie's Fabrics

112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7114

Gallery 'N' Gifts

100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6062

Go2Girlz Estate Sales

211 Curry St., 238-5355

Gold Coast Station

426 N. Curry St., 822-5026

Home Depot

507 N. Mill St., 823-5434

Karen's Cottage

101 E. H St., 466-6373

Love's Travel Stop

2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1484

Moses-Master Carpet

110 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6959

Mountain Music

206 E. F. St., 822-6794

Nannette Keller Boutique

102 S. Robinson St., 825-5306

Oak Tree Antiques

102 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0162

Pilot Flying J Travel Center

1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1049

Sheridan's

114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4252

Southern Shooters Supply

120 E. F St., 823-1223

Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery

435 W. J St., 823-1930

Stop Staring Boutique

108 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 750-4408

Tehachapi Bible Book/DirecTv store

212 Curry St., 823-6823

Tehachapi Christian Store

108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-0626

Tehachapi Flower Shop

117 E. F St., 822-3117

Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center

105 W. H St., 822-3210

Tehachapi Tack Shack

117 S. Mill St., 823-1115

Tehachapi Treasure Trove

116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6794

The Dressing Room

112 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 557-0790

125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen

208 S. Mill St., 827-7588

Tractor Supply

480 N. Mill St., 823-1687

West Tehachapi

West Tehachapi is west of Mill Street to the area around Tucker Road (Highway 202).

Albertsons

775 Tucker Road, 823-7090

All American Automotive & Tires

787 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 822-4950

Auto Zone

842 Tucker Road, 823-1294

Big 5

685 Tucker Road, 822-4197

Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique

798 Tucker Road, 822-0307

Delgado's Jewelry

1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite J, 822-6657

Dollar General

846 Tucker Road, 750-0121

Dollar Tree

844 Tucker Road, 823-9041

Family Dollar

655 Tucker Road, 822-1105

Kmart

710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-7496

M&M’s Sports

760 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-1668

O'Reilly Auto Parts

700 Tucker Road, 823-1490

Postal ASAP!

785 Tucker Road, 822-7508

Radio Shack

1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-4512

RiteAid

811 Tucker Road, 822-9292

SaveMart

841 Tucker Road, 822-3098

Savon Drugs

775 Tucker Road, 823-7094

Sears Hometown Center

835 Tucker Road, 822-4914

Tehachapi Liquor

840 Tucker Road, Suite J, 823-1118

This and That Home Decor/ Rancho Raviri

777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 582-3044

To Your Health

785 Tucker Road, 333-5651

U-neek Findz

450 W. F St., 822-7311

UPS Store

1121 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4940

Walgreens

1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163

Walmart

Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard

Slated to open summer 2019

Old Towne and beyond

The Old Towne shopping area is in the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard (Highway 202) and adjacent streets including South Street.

1st Choice Paint

20424 Brian Way #5, 823-4414

99 Cent Shop

20350 W. Valley Blvd., 823-8620

All Access Computers

20418 Brian Way, 822-0999

Brite Creek Farms

Corner of Banducci and Highland roads, 301-1043

Handcrafted HoneyBee

20609 Santa Lucia St., Unit C, 844-434-9548

Hemme Hay & Feed

20616 South St., 822-7442

Napa Auto

20633 South St., 822-3015

Norm Hanson Firearms

20358 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4977

Pioneer True Value

20901 South St., 822-6806

Ranch Service & Supply

20700 South St., 822-9101

Sessions Consignment

20601 Highway 202, Suite A108; no phone

Tangleweed Farms

21192 Old Town Road, 805-210-1718

Tehachapi Floor Covering

20571 Santa Lucia St., 822-5025

Tehachapi Furniture

20302 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7000

Tehachapi Natural Market

20221 Valley Blvd., 823-4087

Tehachapi Pet Lodge

20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-6471

Tehachapi RV & Cycle

20818 South St., 823-0733

The Tire Store

21011 Santa Barbara Drive, 823-9037

Twisted Sisters Revival

20300 W. Valley Blvd., Suite F, 970-231-2558

V.I.P. Computers

21019 Santa Barbara Drive, #B, 823-1387

Visions Studio

20733 South St., 428-0139

Witt's Office Supplies

20437 Brian Way, 822-6760

Thrift stores

Guild of Tehachapi Hospital

115 W. E St., 822-3425

Help & Hope

20328 W. Valley Blvd., 822-7805

New To You

432 W. J St., 238-8942

Rescued Treasures

1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B, 822-5682

Revolve

20424 Brian Way, no phone

Sharing & Caring

203 S. Pauley St., 822-3001

The Mix

20407 Brian Way, 822-0459

Cell phone stores

AT&T Authorized Retailer

695 Tucker Road, 823-8229

Cricket Wireless

840 Tucker Road, Suite H, 823-4289

Metro PCS

807 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-4032

T-Mobile

1054 W. Valley Blvd. Suite C., 750-0300

Verizon

785 Tucker Road, 823-0437