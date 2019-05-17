Tehachapi's main shopping districts are Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Towne.
Central Tehachapi
Central Tehachapi includes downtown. A full range of goods and services are available in this area, which spans from Highway 58 to Mill Street.
5 Hearts Quilts
104 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-8709
Alligator Rose
117 S. Mill St. Suite H, 562-235-1069
Auntie Em's Antiques
225 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3420
B & B Liquors
220 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3521
Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center
104 S. Robinson, 917-2332
Bliss Interiors and Antiquities
106 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 304-3275
Cycle & Go Cyclery
121 E. F St., 825-5246
Dahlia A Boutique
101 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6195
Darlene's Real Swell Toys
103 W. H St., 823-1920
Debbie's Fabrics
112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7114
Gallery 'N' Gifts
100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6062
Go2Girlz Estate Sales
211 Curry St., 238-5355
Gold Coast Station
426 N. Curry St., 822-5026
Home Depot
507 N. Mill St., 823-5434
Karen's Cottage
101 E. H St., 466-6373
Love's Travel Stop
2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1484
Moses-Master Carpet
110 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6959
Mountain Music
206 E. F. St., 822-6794
Nannette Keller Boutique
102 S. Robinson St., 825-5306
Oak Tree Antiques
102 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0162
Pilot Flying J Travel Center
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1049
Sheridan's
114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4252
Southern Shooters Supply
120 E. F St., 823-1223
Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery
435 W. J St., 823-1930
Stop Staring Boutique
108 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 750-4408
Tehachapi Bible Book/DirecTv store
212 Curry St., 823-6823
Tehachapi Christian Store
108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-0626
Tehachapi Flower Shop
117 E. F St., 822-3117
Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center
105 W. H St., 822-3210
Tehachapi Tack Shack
117 S. Mill St., 823-1115
Tehachapi Treasure Trove
116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6794
The Dressing Room
112 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 557-0790
125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen
208 S. Mill St., 827-7588
Tractor Supply
480 N. Mill St., 823-1687
West Tehachapi
West Tehachapi is west of Mill Street to the area around Tucker Road (Highway 202).
Albertsons
775 Tucker Road, 823-7090
All American Automotive & Tires
787 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 822-4950
Auto Zone
842 Tucker Road, 823-1294
Big 5
685 Tucker Road, 822-4197
Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique
798 Tucker Road, 822-0307
Delgado's Jewelry
1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite J, 822-6657
Dollar General
846 Tucker Road, 750-0121
Dollar Tree
844 Tucker Road, 823-9041
Family Dollar
655 Tucker Road, 822-1105
Kmart
710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-7496
M&M’s Sports
760 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-1668
O'Reilly Auto Parts
700 Tucker Road, 823-1490
Postal ASAP!
785 Tucker Road, 822-7508
Radio Shack
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-4512
RiteAid
811 Tucker Road, 822-9292
SaveMart
841 Tucker Road, 822-3098
Savon Drugs
775 Tucker Road, 823-7094
Sears Hometown Center
835 Tucker Road, 822-4914
Tehachapi Liquor
840 Tucker Road, Suite J, 823-1118
This and That Home Decor/ Rancho Raviri
777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 582-3044
To Your Health
785 Tucker Road, 333-5651
U-neek Findz
450 W. F St., 822-7311
UPS Store
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4940
Walgreens
1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163
Walmart
Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard
Slated to open summer 2019
Old Towne and beyond
The Old Towne shopping area is in the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard (Highway 202) and adjacent streets including South Street.
1st Choice Paint
20424 Brian Way #5, 823-4414
99 Cent Shop
20350 W. Valley Blvd., 823-8620
All Access Computers
20418 Brian Way, 822-0999
Brite Creek Farms
Corner of Banducci and Highland roads, 301-1043
Handcrafted HoneyBee
20609 Santa Lucia St., Unit C, 844-434-9548
Hemme Hay & Feed
20616 South St., 822-7442
Napa Auto
20633 South St., 822-3015
Norm Hanson Firearms
20358 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4977
Pioneer True Value
20901 South St., 822-6806
Ranch Service & Supply
20700 South St., 822-9101
Sessions Consignment
20601 Highway 202, Suite A108; no phone
Tangleweed Farms
21192 Old Town Road, 805-210-1718
Tehachapi Floor Covering
20571 Santa Lucia St., 822-5025
Tehachapi Furniture
20302 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7000
Tehachapi Natural Market
20221 Valley Blvd., 823-4087
Tehachapi Pet Lodge
20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-6471
Tehachapi RV & Cycle
20818 South St., 823-0733
The Tire Store
21011 Santa Barbara Drive, 823-9037
Twisted Sisters Revival
20300 W. Valley Blvd., Suite F, 970-231-2558
V.I.P. Computers
21019 Santa Barbara Drive, #B, 823-1387
Visions Studio
20733 South St., 428-0139
Witt's Office Supplies
20437 Brian Way, 822-6760
Thrift stores
Guild of Tehachapi Hospital
115 W. E St., 822-3425
Help & Hope
20328 W. Valley Blvd., 822-7805
New To You
432 W. J St., 238-8942
Rescued Treasures
1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B, 822-5682
Revolve
20424 Brian Way, no phone
Sharing & Caring
203 S. Pauley St., 822-3001
The Mix
20407 Brian Way, 822-0459
Cell phone stores
AT&T Authorized Retailer
695 Tucker Road, 823-8229
Cricket Wireless
840 Tucker Road, Suite H, 823-4289
Metro PCS
807 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-4032
T-Mobile
1054 W. Valley Blvd. Suite C., 750-0300
Verizon
785 Tucker Road, 823-0437
