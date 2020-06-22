There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Towne.

CENTRAL TEHACHAPI

The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.

5 Hearts Quilts

104 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-8709

Alligator Rose

117 S. Mill St. Suite H, 562-235-1069

Auntie Em's Antique Mall

225 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3420

B & B Liquor Market

220 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3521

Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center

104 S. Robinson St., 917-2332

Bliss Interiors and Antiquity

106 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 304-3275

Cycle & Go Cyclery

121 E. F St., 825-5246

Darlene's Real Swell Toys

103 W. H St., 823-1920

Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair

230 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-1600

Gallery 'N' Gifts

100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6062

Go2Girlz Estate Sales

211 S. Curry St., 238-5355

Gold Coast Station

426 N. Curry St., 822-5026

Home Depot

507 N. Mill St., 823-5434

Karen's Cottage

101 E. H St., 466-6373

Love's Travel Stop

2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1484

Moses-Master Carpet

110 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6959

Mountain Music-Fiddlers Crossing

206 E. F. St., 823-9994

Nannette Keller Boutique

102 S. Robinson St., 825-5306

New 2 You

432 W. J St., 238-8942

Oak Tree Arts & Antiques

102 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0162

Pilot Flying J Travel Center

1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1049

R-Soto Tire Repair

151 N. Mill St., 817-5881

Sessions Consignment

20601 Highway 202, Suite A108., 822-5022

Sharing & Caring

207 S. Pauley St., 822-3001

Sheridan's

114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4252

Southern Shooters Supply

120 E. F St., 823-1223

Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery

435 W. J St., 823-1930

Stop Staring Boutique

108 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 750-4408

Tehachapi Bible Book

212 Curry St., 823-6823

Tehachapi Christian Store

108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-0626

Tehachapi Floor Covering

1582 Goodrick Drive, 822-5025

Tehachapi Flower Shop

117 E. F St., 822-3117

Tehachapi’s Humble Collector

101 E. H St., 823-1760

Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center

105 W. H St., 822-3210

Tehachapi Tack Shack

117 S. Mill St. Suite B, 823-1115

Tehachapi Treasure Trove

116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6794

The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen

208 S. Mill St. Suite A, 827-7588

This and That Home Decor/ Rancho Raviri

777 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A, 874-2809

Tractor Supply

480 N. Mill St., 823-1687

WEST TEHACHAPI

The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.

Albertsons

775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7090

All American Automotive & Tires

787 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A, 822-4950

AT&T

695 Tucker Road, 823-8229

Auto Zone

842 Tucker Road, 823-1294

Big 5 Sporting Goods

685 Tucker Road, 822-4197

Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique

798 Tucker Road No. 5, 822-0307

Cricket Wireless

840 Tucker Road, 823-4289

Dollar General

846 Tucker Road, 750-0166

Dollar Tree

844 Tucker Road, 825-2255

Family Dollar

655 Tucker Road, 822-1105

J & H Auto

501 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-9171

Kapy’s Electronic and Book - Authorized RadioShack Dealer

1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-4512

M&M’s Sports

760 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-1668

Metro by T-Mobile

807 Tucker Road, 823-4032

O'Reilly Auto Parts

700 Tucker Road, 823-1490

Postal ASAP!

785 Tucker Road Suite G, 929-1129

Rescued Treasures

1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-5683

Rite Aid

811 Tucker Road, 822-9232

Save Mart

841 Tucker Road, 822-3098

Savon Pharmacy

775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7094

Sears Hometown Center

835 Tucker Road, 822-4914

T-Mobile

1054 W. Valley Blvd., 750-0300

Tehachapi Liquor

840 Tucker Road, Suite J, 823-1118

To Your Health

785 Tucker Road, 822-7157

U-neek Findz

450 W. F St., 822-7311

UPS Store

1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite I, 823-4940

Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer

785 Tucker Road, 823-0437

Walgreens

1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163

Walmart

400 Tucker Road, 825-2258

OLD TOWNE

The Old Towne district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets including South Street.

99 Cent Shop

20350 W. Valley Blvd., 823-8620

All Access Computers

20418 Brian Way, 822-0999

Brite Creek Farms

Corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road, 301-1043

Butcher Shop

20601 Highway 202, 822-9600

Garner’s Sew & Vac

20608 South St., 822-5935

Handcrafted HoneyBee

20609 Santa Lucia St., Unit C, (844) 434-9548

Heat Source

20817 South St., 823-0117

Help & Hope Thrift Store

20328 W. Valley Blvd., 822-7805

Hemme Hay & Feed

20616 South St., 822-7442

Napa Auto

20633 South St., 822-3015

Norman Hanson Firearms

20358 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4977

Pioneer True Value

20901 South St., 822-6806

Ranch Service & Supply

20700 South St. Suite A, 822-9101

Revolve

20404 Brian Way, no number

Tangleweed Farms

21192 Old Town Road, 750-2019

Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center

20302 W. Valley Blvd., 823-7000

Tehachapi Natural Market

20221 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4087

Tehachapi Pet Lodge

20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-6471

Tehachapi RV & Cycle

20818 South St., 823-0733

The Mix Thrift Shop

20407 Brian Way, 822-0459

The Tire Store

21011 Santa Barbara Drive, 823-9037

V.I.P. Computers

21019 Santa Barbara Drive, #B, 823-1387

Witt's Office Supplies

20437 Brian Way, 822-6760

