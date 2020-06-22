There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Towne.
CENTRAL TEHACHAPI
The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.
5 Hearts Quilts
104 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-8709
Alligator Rose
117 S. Mill St. Suite H, 562-235-1069
Auntie Em's Antique Mall
225 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3420
B & B Liquor Market
220 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3521
Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center
104 S. Robinson St., 917-2332
Bliss Interiors and Antiquity
106 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 304-3275
Cycle & Go Cyclery
121 E. F St., 825-5246
Darlene's Real Swell Toys
103 W. H St., 823-1920
Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair
230 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-1600
Gallery 'N' Gifts
100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6062
Go2Girlz Estate Sales
211 S. Curry St., 238-5355
Gold Coast Station
426 N. Curry St., 822-5026
Home Depot
507 N. Mill St., 823-5434
Karen's Cottage
101 E. H St., 466-6373
Love's Travel Stop
2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1484
Moses-Master Carpet
110 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6959
Mountain Music-Fiddlers Crossing
206 E. F. St., 823-9994
Nannette Keller Boutique
102 S. Robinson St., 825-5306
New 2 You
432 W. J St., 238-8942
Oak Tree Arts & Antiques
102 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0162
Pilot Flying J Travel Center
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1049
R-Soto Tire Repair
151 N. Mill St., 817-5881
Sessions Consignment
20601 Highway 202, Suite A108., 822-5022
Sharing & Caring
207 S. Pauley St., 822-3001
Sheridan's
114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4252
Southern Shooters Supply
120 E. F St., 823-1223
Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery
435 W. J St., 823-1930
Stop Staring Boutique
108 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 750-4408
Tehachapi Bible Book
212 Curry St., 823-6823
Tehachapi Christian Store
108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-0626
Tehachapi Floor Covering
1582 Goodrick Drive, 822-5025
Tehachapi Flower Shop
117 E. F St., 822-3117
Tehachapi’s Humble Collector
101 E. H St., 823-1760
Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center
105 W. H St., 822-3210
Tehachapi Tack Shack
117 S. Mill St. Suite B, 823-1115
Tehachapi Treasure Trove
116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6794
The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen
208 S. Mill St. Suite A, 827-7588
This and That Home Decor/ Rancho Raviri
777 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A, 874-2809
Tractor Supply
480 N. Mill St., 823-1687
WEST TEHACHAPI
The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.
Albertsons
775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7090
All American Automotive & Tires
787 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A, 822-4950
AT&T
695 Tucker Road, 823-8229
Auto Zone
842 Tucker Road, 823-1294
Big 5 Sporting Goods
685 Tucker Road, 822-4197
Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique
798 Tucker Road No. 5, 822-0307
Cricket Wireless
840 Tucker Road, 823-4289
Dollar General
846 Tucker Road, 750-0166
Dollar Tree
844 Tucker Road, 825-2255
Family Dollar
655 Tucker Road, 822-1105
J & H Auto
501 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-9171
Kapy’s Electronic and Book - Authorized RadioShack Dealer
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-4512
M&M’s Sports
760 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-1668
Metro by T-Mobile
807 Tucker Road, 823-4032
O'Reilly Auto Parts
700 Tucker Road, 823-1490
Postal ASAP!
785 Tucker Road Suite G, 929-1129
Rescued Treasures
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-5683
Rite Aid
811 Tucker Road, 822-9232
Save Mart
841 Tucker Road, 822-3098
Savon Pharmacy
775 S. Tucker Road, 823-7094
Sears Hometown Center
835 Tucker Road, 822-4914
T-Mobile
1054 W. Valley Blvd., 750-0300
Tehachapi Liquor
840 Tucker Road, Suite J, 823-1118
To Your Health
785 Tucker Road, 822-7157
U-neek Findz
450 W. F St., 822-7311
UPS Store
1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite I, 823-4940
Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer
785 Tucker Road, 823-0437
Walgreens
1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163
Walmart
400 Tucker Road, 825-2258
OLD TOWNE
The Old Towne district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets including South Street.
99 Cent Shop
20350 W. Valley Blvd., 823-8620
All Access Computers
20418 Brian Way, 822-0999
Brite Creek Farms
Corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road, 301-1043
Butcher Shop
20601 Highway 202, 822-9600
Garner’s Sew & Vac
20608 South St., 822-5935
Handcrafted HoneyBee
20609 Santa Lucia St., Unit C, (844) 434-9548
Heat Source
20817 South St., 823-0117
Help & Hope Thrift Store
20328 W. Valley Blvd., 822-7805
Hemme Hay & Feed
20616 South St., 822-7442
Napa Auto
20633 South St., 822-3015
Norman Hanson Firearms
20358 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4977
Pioneer True Value
20901 South St., 822-6806
Ranch Service & Supply
20700 South St. Suite A, 822-9101
Revolve
20404 Brian Way, no number
Tangleweed Farms
21192 Old Town Road, 750-2019
Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center
20302 W. Valley Blvd., 823-7000
Tehachapi Natural Market
20221 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4087
Tehachapi Pet Lodge
20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-6471
Tehachapi RV & Cycle
20818 South St., 823-0733
The Mix Thrift Shop
20407 Brian Way, 822-0459
The Tire Store
21011 Santa Barbara Drive, 823-9037
V.I.P. Computers
21019 Santa Barbara Drive, #B, 823-1387
Witt's Office Supplies
20437 Brian Way, 822-6760
