Tehachapi's main shopping districts are Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Town.
Central Tehachapi
Central Tehachapi includes downtown. A full range of goods and services are available in this area, which spans from Highway 58 to Mill Street.
Alligator Rose
117 S. Mill St. Suite H, 562-235-1069
Auntie Em's Antiques
225 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3420
B & B Liquors
220 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3521
Bliss Antiques
106 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-5477
Cycle & Go Cyclery
121 E. F St., 661-972-1206
Dahlia A Boutique
101 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6195
Darlene's Real Swell Toys
103 W. H St., 823-1920
Debbie's Fabrics
112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7114
Expert Estate Sales
823-1635
5 Hearts Quilts
104 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-8709
Foundling Reclamation
112 E. F St., 823-4463
Gallery 'N' Gifts
100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6062
Get Dressed
125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4880
Go2Girlz Estate Sales
211 Curry St., 238-5355
The Humble Collector
101 E. H St., 823-1760
Loves
2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1484
Moses-Master Carpet
110 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6959
Mountain Music
116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 822-6794
Nannette Keller Boutique
102 S. Robinson St., 825-5306
Oak Tree Antiques
102 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0162
Pilot Flying J Travel Center
1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1049
R-Soto Tires & Repair
817-5881
Sheridan Boutique
114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4252
Southern Shooters Supply
120 E. F St., 823-1223
Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery
435 W. J St., 823-1930
Stop Staring Boutique
108 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 750-4408
Taylor's Provisions
208 S. Mill St. 750-0390
Tehachapi Bible Book/DirecTv store
212 Curry St., 823-6823
Tehachapi Christian Store
108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-0626
Tehachapi Flower Shop
117 E. F St., 822-3117
Tehachapi Tack Shack
117 S. Mill St., 823-1115
Tehachapi Treasure Trove
116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-6794
The Dressing Room
112 E. Tehachapi Blvd. 823-1687
Tractor Supply
480 N Mill St., 823-1687
Ultimate Ink
151 N. Mill St., 300-1808
West Tehachapi
West Tehachapi is west of Mill Street to the area around Tucker Road (Highway 202).
Albertsons
775 Tucker Road, 823-7090
All American Automotive & Tires
787 W. Tehachapi Blvd. 822-4950
Applegate Garden Florists
1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite H, 823-0100
Auto Zone
842 Tucker Road, 823-1294
Big 5
685 Tucker Road, 822-4197
Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique
798 Tucker Road, 822-0307
ChainGang Outlaw Apparel
777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-2800
Delgado's Jewelry
1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite J, 822-6657
Dollar General
846 Tucker Road, 750-0121
Dollar Tree
844 Tucker Road, 823-9041
Family Dollar
655 Tucker Road, 822-1105
Home Depot
507 N. Mill St., 823-5434
In The Loop Sports Nutrition
675 Tucker Road, Suite C, 825-5300
Kmart
710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 822-7496
M&M’s Sports
760 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-1668
O'Reilly Auto Parts
700 Tucker Road, 823-1490
Postal ASAP!
785 Tucker Road, 822-7508
Radio Shack
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 822-4512
RiteAid
811 Tucker Road, 822-9292
SaveMart
841 Tucker Road, 822-3098
Savon Drugs
775 Tucker Road, 823-7094
Sears Hometown Center
835 Tucker Road, 822-4914
Tehachapi Liquor
840 Tucker Road, Suite J, 823-1118
The Lucky Truck, LLC
365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, 972-1961
Tractor Supply Co.
480 N. Mill St., 823-1687
To Your Health
785 Tucker Road, 333-5651
Ultimate Ink
151 N. Mill St., 823-1635
U-neek Findz
450 W. F St., 822-7311
UPS Store
1121 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4940
Walgreens
1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-0163
Zombie Games
675 Tucker Road, 822-1885
Old Towne
The Old Towne shopping area is in the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard (Highway 202) and adjacent streets including South Street.
Tehachapi Natural Market
20221 Valley Blvd., 823-4087
Tehachapi Floor Covering
20571 Santa Lucia St., 822-5025
All Access Computers
20418 Brian Way, 822-0999
The Children's Cottage
20424 Brian Way, 238-6775
Handcrafted HoneyBee
20609 Santa Lucia St., Unit C, 844-434-9548
Hemme Hay & Feed
20616 South St., 822-7442
Napa Auto
20633 South St., 822-3015
99 Cent Shop
20350 W. Valley Blvd., 823-8620
Norm Hanson Firearms
20358 W. Valley Blvd., 823-4977
Pioneer True Value
20901 South St., 822-6806
Prime Signs
20412 Brian Way, #3, 822-4497
Ranch Service & Supply
20700 South St., 822-9101
Tehachapi Furniture
20302 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-7000
Tehachapi Pet Lodge
20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-6471
The Tire Store
21011 Santa Barbara Drive, 823-9037
Sessions eConsignment
20360 W. Valley Blvd., 822-5022
Twisted Sisters Revival
20300 W. Valley Blvd., Suite F, 970-231-2558
Witt's Office Supplies
20437 Brian Way, 822-6760
V.I.P. Computers
21019 Santa Barbara Drive, #B, 823-1387
Thrift stores
Guild of Tehachapi Hospital
115 W. E St., 822-3425
Help & Hope
20328 W. Valley Blvd., 822-7805
New-2-You
432 W. J St., 238-8942
Rescued Treasures
1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B, 750-2261
Salvation Army
538 E. Tehachapi Blvd., 823-9508
Sharing & Caring
203 S. Pauley St., 822-3001
The Mix Thrift Shop
20407 Brian Way, 822-0459
Cell phone stores
AT&T Authorized Retailer
695 Tucker Road, 823-8229
Metro PCS
807 Tucker Road, Suite A, 823-4032
T-Mobile
1054 W. Valley Blvd. Suite C., 750-0300
Verizon
785 Tucker Road, 823-0437
