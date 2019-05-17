Ollie Mountain Skate Park
The 11,000-square-foot skateboard park is comprised of vertical ramps, a half pipe and various rails. It is by far one of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's most utilized facilities, Ollie Mountain, at 490 W. D St. next to the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center, is frequented by Tehachapi's large population of skaters, and hosts skating competitions and Music in the Park. All skaters welcome!
For more information, call 661-822-3228 or visit www.tvrpd.org.
